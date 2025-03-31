 Skip to main content
This Insignia 4K TV delivers great picture quality and is on sale for under $200!

By
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.
Insignia

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a new TV, especially if you’re only looking to replace a secondary set. Or maybe you’re buying a gift and need a cheap TV recommendation? Whatever the case may be, we’re pleased to announce that the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED is on sale today:

Right now, when you purchase this TV at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $190. The full MSRP on this model is $350, which means you’ll be saving $110.

Why you should buy the Insignia F30 Series

As we mentioned, the Insignia F30 Series is a budget-friendly TV that we hesitate to call “entry-level,” but only because the picture quality is better than most other starter TVs. The F30 has a relatively thin chassis and profile and is light enough to wall-mount totally on your own (unless you’d prefer a second set of eyes and hands). Direct LED lighting delivers a bright and colorful picture that holds up well in rooms with a decent amount of ambient lighting.

The F30 Series is capped at 60Hz for its native refresh rate, so we wouldn’t expect top-shelf motion clarity when watching sports or playing video games. This is also one of the only TVs on the market in 2025 that still has composite and component RCA-style ports, allowing you to hook up older devices like DVD and VHS players.

The Insignia F30 can also connect to Wi-Fi for access to apps, casting, and Alexa voice commands via the TV’s built-in Fire TV OS. It’s hard to say how long this discount will stick around, but this is definitely one of the best 50-inch TV promos we’ve seen in a minute.

Save $110 when you purchase the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED today, and take a few minutes to look through our roundups of the best TV deals, the best Amazon deals and the top Best Buy deals of the week, too!

