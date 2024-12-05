The already-cheap Insignia 55-inch 4K TV has an additional $110 discount today

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are but figments of the past, we can start to refocus on the post-extravaganza markdowns! Of course, this means there are still phenomenal discounts to be had on popular consumer tech items like Bluetooth speakers, laptops, and game consoles, and one of the best TV offers of the day comes to us courtesy of Best Buy. Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you’ll only pay $240. At full price, this model sells for $350.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series

Whether you’re looking for a new living room TV, a gift for a college student, or a big screen that can be used to display a restaurant menu or pricing options for your business, the 55-inch F30 Series is a great choice. Delivering up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, this Insignia set goes toe to toe with the likes of Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs. It manages to hold its own — especially when watching HDR content!

On top of three HDMI ports (including ARC/eARC), digital optical, and USB, the F30 Series also offers composite AV. That’s excellent if you ever plan on hooking up an older VCR, DVD player, or non-HD game console. As for all things apps and smart home controls, the F30 Series runs on Fire TV. That means you’ll be able to call upon Alexa to search for movies and shows while also controlling smart home gear. For example, you can raise or lower the temperature of your web-connected thermostat.

We’re not sure how long this Insignia markdown is going to stick around, though Best Buy deals and Amazon deals like this one have disappeared pretty quickly in the past. So, today might be the best day to save. Take $110 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV when you order through Best Buy, and be sure to check out our list of the best TV deals for even more great LED and OLED discounts!