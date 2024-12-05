 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The already-cheap Insignia 55-inch 4K TV has an additional $110 discount today

By
Good Deal The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.
Best Buy

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are but figments of the past, we can start to refocus on the post-extravaganza markdowns! Of course, this means there are still phenomenal discounts to be had on popular consumer tech items like Bluetooth speakers, laptops, and game consoles, and one of the best TV offers of the day comes to us courtesy of Best Buy. Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you’ll only pay $240. At full price, this model sells for $350.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series

Whether you’re looking for a new living room TV, a gift for a college student, or a big screen that can be used to display a restaurant menu or pricing options for your business, the 55-inch F30 Series is a great choice. Delivering up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, this Insignia set goes toe to toe with the likes of Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs. It manages to hold its own — especially when watching HDR content!

On top of three HDMI ports (including ARC/eARC), digital optical, and USB, the F30 Series also offers composite AV. That’s excellent if you ever plan on hooking up an older VCR, DVD player, or non-HD game console. As for all things apps and smart home controls, the F30 Series runs on Fire TV. That means you’ll be able to call upon Alexa to search for movies and shows while also controlling smart home gear. For example, you can raise or lower the temperature of your web-connected thermostat.

Related

We’re not sure how long this Insignia markdown is going to stick around, though Best Buy deals and Amazon deals like this one have disappeared pretty quickly in the past. So, today might be the best day to save. Take $110 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV when you order through Best Buy, and be sure to check out our list of the best TV deals for even more great LED and OLED discounts!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This 50-inch 4K TV just dropped to $138 at Walmart
Hisense R6 Series 4K TV with remotes pointed at it.

When it comes to LED TVs, one of the best brands in the business right now is Hisense. Renowned for its budget-friendly pricing and incredible picture quality, there’s no shortage of Hisense models to choose from, but nothing beats the ultra-low-price of this incredible Walmart offer: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the Hisense 50-inch R6 Series, you’ll only pay $138. That’s one of the best TV deals we’ve seen on any TV in a long time, bar none.

Read more
This smart 4K projector is nearly half-price in Walmart’s sale
The Wimius smart 4K projector on a desk.

If you've been thinking about installing a projector in your living room to create a cinematic experience, you won't want to miss this offer from Walmart. The Wimius smart 4K projector, which is originally priced at $360, is down by nearly half to only $190, for huge savings of $170. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you're interested, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Wimius smart 4K projector
Setting up a home theater projector is an excellent way to create a movie theater vibe at home, and you won't have to spend hundreds of dollars if you go for the Wimius smart 4K projector. Its projection size ranges from 50 inches to as large as 300 inches, so if you've got a big enough wall or projection screen, it will really be like you're watching movies at the cinema. The projector is capable of 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it has an extremely long lamp life of 200,000 hours so it will be a long time before you need to replace its bulb. It also offers auto focus and keystone correction technology for even better visuals.

Read more
Best Walmart TV deals: 58-inch 4K TV for $248 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Many of today’s best TV deals can be found among the current Amazon TV deals and Best Buy TV deals, but Walmart has a lot of savings going on as well. Among the Walmart TV deals you’ll find 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, 85-inch TV deals, and more. We’ve handpicked some of the best Walmart TV deals, and you’ll find all of those details below. If it’s premium picture quality you’re after both QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals are part of the discounts, and while Walmart doesn’t carry any Sony TV deals there is still plenty of top TV brands to choose from and they’re highlighted by Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Vizio TV deals, and TCL TV deals.
Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV -- $248 $298 17% off

One of the best TV brands for value, Hisense is worth checking out, particularly with its Hisense 43-inch Roku 4K TV. A great size for the price, you get all the benefits of a 4K resolution along with HDR and Motion Rate support. The latter means you won't have to worry about motion blur while you play a game or watch fast-moving action or sports. Plus, get access to the best of Roku, including the free Roku channel while using this TV. Also, the TV works with Google Assistant and Alexa so it's easy to use and control your TV and other smart home devices.

Read more