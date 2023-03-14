 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

“An excellent TV for the price” — This 55-inch 4K TV is $270 today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

If you’re on a tight budget and keeping an eye on the TV deals going on right now, you might appreciate what Best Buy has on sale today. Ordinarily priced at $450, you can buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV for $270. That means you save a huge $180 off the regular price. While it might not exactly be a household name brand, it’s reviewing well so let’s take a quick look at just how good it is. Alternatively, hit the buy button now to purchase it.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV

The Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV isn’t one of the best TVs around but we wouldn’t exactly expect that at this price. However, check out the user reviews and you’ll see it has some impressive feedback. One customer calls it “an excellent TV for the price” with over 3,000 reviews giving it an average score of 4.6 out of 5. Comments also refer to how clear it is. It may not yet feature in our look at the best TVs for under $500 but it certainly sounds like it deserves to.

Of course, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV has a 4K resolution screen as expected but it also offers HDR support so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It also has great sound thanks to DTS Studio Sound so you get more realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback for expanding your sense of space. Support for HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC means you can quickly hook it up to a soundbar or AV receiver if you’d prefer a separate solution.

Related

Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands but at this price, it’s still worth checking out, and it packs in the essentials. That includes Alexa voice controls so you can speak to your TV to search for new shows instead of having to tap buttons on the remote. It’s those kinds of features that make this feel a more premium TV.

Normally priced at $450, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV is currently down to $270 at Best Buy so you save $180 off the regular price. With great customer reviews, this could be just the TV you need if you’re on a tight budget. Buy it today before you miss out on the sale price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Perfect for March Madness, this Samsung 75-inch 8K TV is $1,700 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023
Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.

It's almost time for March Madness, and TV manufacturers know. They'll do anything they can to get you to spring for a new display before the tournament starts, including cutting prices by insane amounts. Samsung has taken this to heart, and released some crazy TV deals and QLED TV deals. Right now you can grab the 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV for $3,000. Not cheap, but a massive discount of $1,700 off the usual price tag. Grab it before the tournament starts or the discount ends.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV
The Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV is a force to be reckoned with. 8K TV is clearly the future and while March Madness isn't broadcast in 8K, this TV is able to upscale all sources to an 8K-like picture. That way, March Madness looks fantastic and you're all set for the future too. As one of the best TV brands, Samsung knows how to get the best out of any technology, particularly QLED.

Read more
Perfect for March Madness, this Samsung 85-inch 4K TV is $300 off
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 8, 2023
Samsung 82-inch 4K smart TV.

March Madness is always just a little bit madder when watching with the right home theater setup, and if you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your home theater, March Madness offers every reason to go big. Currently you can get a Samsung 85-inch 4K TV for just $1,100 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $300 from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item, and same-day pickup is available in many areas.

Why you should get the Samsung 85-inch TU690T LED 4K Smart TV
Whether you spend most of your time in front of your home theater setup watching movies, sporting events, or playing video games, there’s few digital experiences that can match the immersion of an 85-inch screen. The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV makes a great portal. It offers a premium 4K picture that displays content more crisply, vividly, and with sharper clarity than HD, and with a Crystal Processor 4K, it can even upscale older content into the modern quality of 4K in real time. HDR technology also allows you to enjoy a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even in darker scenes.

Read more
This simple trick gets you 54% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 7, 2023
The Fire TV Stick 4K connected to a TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can be yours for 54% off. You just have to know where to look -- or let us look for you! The place to look today is Woot. If you haven't heard of it, it's a smaller online retailer owned by Amazon that primarily offers discounted and refurbished Amazon products. Today you can grab the 4K Amazon Fire Stick for $23, a steep discount from its usual $50. Grab it before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
An Amazon Fire TV Stick is a small streaming device that you plug into the back of your TV just like a USB flash drive but via the HDMI port. From there, you get access to all your favorite streaming services, immediately making your TV much smarter. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K does all that but adds on 4K support for anyone with a 4K TV. There's support for leading HDR formats such as HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+, along with Dolby Atmos Audio so you get a great TV or movie-watching experience.

Read more