If you’re on a tight budget and keeping an eye on the TV deals going on right now, you might appreciate what Best Buy has on sale today. Ordinarily priced at $450, you can buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV for $270. That means you save a huge $180 off the regular price. While it might not exactly be a household name brand, it’s reviewing well so let’s take a quick look at just how good it is. Alternatively, hit the buy button now to purchase it.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV

The Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV isn’t one of the best TVs around but we wouldn’t exactly expect that at this price. However, check out the user reviews and you’ll see it has some impressive feedback. One customer calls it “an excellent TV for the price” with over 3,000 reviews giving it an average score of 4.6 out of 5. Comments also refer to how clear it is. It may not yet feature in our look at the best TVs for under $500 but it certainly sounds like it deserves to.

Of course, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV has a 4K resolution screen as expected but it also offers HDR support so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It also has great sound thanks to DTS Studio Sound so you get more realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback for expanding your sense of space. Support for HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC means you can quickly hook it up to a soundbar or AV receiver if you’d prefer a separate solution.

Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands but at this price, it’s still worth checking out, and it packs in the essentials. That includes Alexa voice controls so you can speak to your TV to search for new shows instead of having to tap buttons on the remote. It’s those kinds of features that make this feel a more premium TV.

Normally priced at $450, the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV is currently down to $270 at Best Buy so you save $180 off the regular price. With great customer reviews, this could be just the TV you need if you’re on a tight budget. Buy it today before you miss out on the sale price.

Editors' Recommendations