This 55-inch 4K TV has a Fire TV Stick built in, and it’s $270 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

If you’re looking for a cheap TV with built-in streaming capabilities, Best Buy has an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss. The 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which was originally priced at $450, could be yours for just $270. That’s $180 in savings from one of top TV deals that you can shop right now, but you need to push through with the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

Do you have enough space for a 55-inch screen in your living room or bedroom, according to our guide on what size TV to buy? If your answer is yes, then there’s a lot of reasons why you shouldn’t ignore this offer for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. First and foremost, you wouldn’t need to purchase a separate streaming stick to be able to access content from services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix because the 4K TV is powered by the Amazon Fire TV platform. In addition to unlocking a virtually endless library of shows and movies, the platform enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the Alexa Voice Remote, for functions like searching for what to watch next, controlling playback, and switching input sources.

If you’ve never experienced 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV will showcase these display technologies through sharp details, high brightness, and vivid colors. Your ears will also be treated with the 4K TV’s DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio. It will be like watching at the cinemas, but at the comfort of your own home.

The 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is the perfect upgrade for your home theater setup if you love watching streaming shows and movies. With Best Buy’s $180 discount, you can get it for much cheaper than usual at just $270, compared to its sticker price of $450. There’s no assurance that the offer will still be online tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended that you secure your own Insignia F30 Series 4K TV today.

