Best Buy is selling this 55-inch TV for $230 today

Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.
Best Buy

Who said you couldn’t experience great pictures and sound quality from a house-brand TV? One of the best examples of this business model is Best Buy’s foray into Insignia products. As the company house brand, you’ll find everything from Insignia soundbars to Insignia HDMI and 3.5mm auxiliary cables. But one of the more popular categories for Insignia gear is LED-LCD TVs. And while we were looking through Best Buy deals, we came across a monster of a sale on an Insignia set:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series for only $230 at Best Buy. At full price, this model goes for $350.

Why you should buy the Insignia F30 Series

On paper, the Insignia F30 covers all the basics: It’s a 4K TV that delivers a max refresh rate of 60Hz. Equipped with traditional LED lighting, the F30 delivers a nice, bright picture with even bigger highlights when watching HDR content (the F30 only supports the HDR10 format). It comes with three HDMI ports and a vast selection of smart TV apps. This is thanks to Insignia’s partnership with Amazon, allowing the company to use the Fire TV OS for streaming and other web-connected features.

Another great benefit of this Insignia-Amazon handshake is the built-in Alexa voice assistant. Not only will you be able to use the digital companion to control apps, volume level, and other Insignia F30 settings, but you’ll also be able to control the smart home devices in your home using your TV.

Other noteworthy features include AirPlay 2 compatibility, DTS Studio Sound, and a set of RCA ports if you feel like hooking up an old Nintendo Wii or VCR (TVs really don’t have these older analog connections anymore).

It’s hard to say how long this deal is going to last, but based on our experience, Insignia TV deals tend to come and go pretty quickly. That being said, now is always the best time to save! Take $120 off the price of the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series when you purchase through Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other TV deals we found this week!

