Get this 65-inch Insignia 4K TV while it's on sale for just $300

At its original price of $450, the 65-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable for its size. However, you can currently get it with a $150 discount from Best Buy, which drops its price to just $300. If you’re on the hunt for TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup, but you don’t want to go overboard with your spending, this is an offer you wouldn’t want to miss. You need to act fast in completing your transaction though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this 4K TV’s price returns to normal.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K TV

The Insignia F50 Series 4K TV is the first smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform with a quantum dot-based display, which offers improved color accuracy, a larger color volume, and better vibrancy. Alongside 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, support for all the most advanced HDR formats, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience, this 65-inch TV will deliver memorable nights of entertainment for the whole family.

The aforementioned Fire TV makes the Insignia F50 Series 4K TV a smart TV, giving you access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as to Amazon’s Alexa through its included Voice Remote. The TV also works with Apple’s AirPlay so you can share content from your Apple devices to its 65-inch screen, and it has three HDMI inputs — one with eARC — so you’ll be able to connect your soundbars, video game consoles, and other accessories at the same time.

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars for an amazing display for your living room or bedroom as the 65-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K TV is on sale from Best Buy for an affordable $300, following a $150 discount on its sticker price of $450. This bargain isn’t expected to last long though, and once it’s over, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance at it. If you’re interested in the 65-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K TV as a budget-friendly upgrade, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as you can.

