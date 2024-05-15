 Skip to main content
This $15 Insignia is about the cheapest Bluetooth speaker there is

By
The Insignia Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker at an angle, on a white background.
Insignia

While some Bluetooth speaker deals can still cost more than $100 even after a discount, there are some offers that are extremely cheap. Here’s a great example — the Insignia NS-CSPBTF1-BK Bluetooth speaker, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $20, is down to just $15 from Best Buy for further savings of $5. With a customer rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars following more than 2,500 reviews, this rugged portable Bluetooth speaker is an excellent low-cost option, but you better hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Insignia NS-CSPBTF1-BK Bluetooth speaker

There are lots of benefits to carrying a Bluetooth speaker with you at all times — you get to start your own party anywhere and anytime you want, and you’ll be able to watch streaming shows with louder audio when possible, among others. The Insignia NS-CSPBTF1-BK Bluetooth speaker makes this possible because it’s extremely portable with a weight of just 0.24 pounds. The audio device is splash-proof so you won’t have to worry about a little water causing damage when you take it with you to the beach or to the swimming pool, and a rugged design that will allow it to withstand the wear and tear from daily use.

The Insignia NS-CSPBTF1-BK Bluetooth speaker is powered by a battery that can last up to six hours on a single charge, so it will be a while before it needs to be plugged in. Bluetooth technology ensures wide compatibility with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, with the speaker also capable of working as a speakerphone for hands-free calling.

Even if you’re on a tight budget, you can still buy a new Bluetooth speaker because there are options like the Insignia NS-CSPBTF1-BK Bluetooth speaker. It’s already very affordable at its sticker price of $20, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get it for only $15 following a $5 discount from Best Buy. This offer will make purchasing multiples lighter on the wallet, but even if you’re only thinking about getting one, you should complete your transaction immediately because it would be a shame to miss out on the savings.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
