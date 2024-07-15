Best Insignia TV Prime Day deals: 50-inch TV under $200

There are many Prime Day deals going on so now is the perfect time to snap up a cheap TV, We’re talking about the Insignia Prime Day deals going on right now. The Best Buy-owned brand is ideal for anyone seeking cheap Prime Day TV deals rather than wanting to spend a fortune on high-end options. It’s also responsible for many appliances like refrigerators and washing machines so it’s worth looking around. It’s surprising what you can get for your money, especially given how cheap Insignia is even outside of sales events. If you’re looking for the best prices, read on. We also have great advice on how to choose Insignia products overall too.

Best Insignia TV Prime Day deal

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $190, was $300

The affordable 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is even cheaper on Prime Day, making it an excellent choice for budget-minded shoppers who are looking for a new TV for their living room or bedroom. Despite its price, the TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, High Dynamic Range for sharper contrast, and DTS Studio Sound for realistic audio. If you want even better sound, it’s also compatible with HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with soundbars and AV receivers. The 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which not only will let you watch your favorite streaming shows, but also use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa with the included Alexa Voice Remote.

The 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV’s original price is just $300, but it’s down to an even lower price of $190 for the Insignia Prime Day deals of Best Buy. The $110 discount isn’t expected to last long though, as stocks may run out quickly. If you think the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is perfect for you, add it to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible to make sure that you’re able to enjoy the savings when buying it.

More Insignia Prime Day deals worth shopping

How to choose an Insignia TV on Prime Day

You won’t see Insignia listed in our look at the best TV brands. Instead, the firm is squarely in the budget purchase world. That’s not an insult by any means but it’s there as a brand owned by Best Buy with an aim to keep costs low or proving ideal for anyone who just wants something inexpensive for their bedroom or to entertain the kids.

You still want to make sure you buy the right TV for your needs though, no matter how cheap things get. A good starting point is to think about how much you can afford to spend before considering where you need to place the TV. When it comes to placement, think about what size TV you should buy for the room. If you’re fitting a TV into a small bedroom, you don’t want a huge TV as it’ll take up too much room and steal too much focus. It is possible to go too big with your TV choice.

Once you’ve figured out size and budget, think about the features you need like how many HDMI ports or if you want one of the more high-end Insignia TVs around. It won’t compete with the best TVs but there are some cool extras available.

Insignia still makes full HD TVs as well as 4K TVs and it’s likely you want a 4K TV. Make sure to check the resolution before you hit the buy button. Full HD TVs can be super cheap but you probably only really want one for your child’s bedroom or similar as 4K is much sharper and more enjoyable to view.

We’re focusing on TVs here but don’t forget that Insignia also makes refrigerators and washing machines. If that’s what you’re after, think about size and budget again. Also, think about the features that are most important to you as a kitchen appliance is an even bigger investment than a new TV. You want it to last and last well, providing you with everything you need so you don’t feel disappointed.

How we chose these Insignia Prime Day deals

When it comes to Prime Day deals, we know what we’re doing. We spend every day throughout the year seeking out the best deals so this is our area. Through doing so, we know how the market changes so we know if the particular Insignia Prime Day deal you’re looking at is genuinely good or if it’s just a minor discount in a sea of better offers. When it comes to these deals, we’re pretty much tied into looking at Best Buy given Insignia is owned by the retailer but we make sure we check regularly for any price updates or changes, before updating this page so you know where the big savings are.

We include different sizes and models so there’s something for every budget here. We also appreciate that not every Insignia TV on sale is worth the money. Some are a little too old or limited in features to be truly worth your money, so we solely stick to the good ones that we’d enjoy using ourselves.

After all, a good deal is only a good deal if it’s something worth owning. Otherwise you’re just spending money for the sake of it.

That particularly goes for any time you’re considering an Insignia appliance like a refrigerator or a washing machine. You don’t want to go to all the hassle and expense of getting a large kitchen appliance installed then finding it lacks what you need. We don’t just include any Insignia appliance — we focus on the ones you’d actually want to own, while acknowledging that the price of such items will affect what they have to offer.