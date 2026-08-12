Insta360 just made its flagship 360 camera seriously hard to ignore

Insta360 launched its newest flagship today, and the X6 isn’t just a spec bump over the outgoing X5. The new 360 camera has been built from the ground up and uses an entirely new sensor, packing serious computational hardware and AI features to help you edit your videos. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Insta360 camera.

What makes the sensor such a big deal?

The X6 packs dual Sony custom 1/1.1″ square sensors, and they’re 33% larger than before. That translates to more light hitting each pixel, richer HDR, and a dynamic range that now tops out at 14.5 stops.

You also get native 8K 50 fps 360 video recording. To improve low-light performance, Insta360 added new ambient light sensors and a PureVideo Mode that cuts down flicker and pulls out detail even in near-dark scenes like bonfires or star trails.

What else is new with Insta360 X6?

Insta360 packs a ton of other upgrades. The X6 runs on a triple-chip setup: a new 4nm Qualcomm processor paired with two dedicated AI imaging chips, and Insta360 claims a 500% jump in computing power while cutting power draw by over a third.

That extra compute powers InstaFrame 2.0, which offers even better, smarter tracking. You can use a single tap to lock onto a person, pet, or object, and the camera will follow along smoothly, basically doing a gimbal’s job without the bulk. Pair it with the optional POV Head Tracker, and the camera follows wherever you look, no hands required.

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Battery life also gets a noticeable boost. The new 2600mAh Xtreme Battery is rated for 140 minutes of 8K recording, and hyper charging gets you from 0 to 80% in just 24 minutes. The X6 is also waterproof to 65 feet on its own, so that you can leave the dive case at home for most underwater shots.

The Insta360 X6 is available starting today on Insta360’s website. The Standard Bundle will run you $862.99, and that gets you the camera itself, the Xtreme Battery, a USB-C cable, and a protective pouch. It’s a solid package, but not gonna lie, that price feels like a bit much for what’s essentially the starter bundle.