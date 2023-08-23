 Skip to main content
Big discounts just landed on Jabra Elite 4, Elite 5, Elite 7 earbuds

Some of the best headphone deals today are squarely focused on Jabra earbuds with hefty discounts available at Amazon on a variety of different options. Responsible for some of the best headphones in its price range, Jabra is a name to consider and we’ve picked out the options you should opt for. Let’s take a look before the sale ends soon.

Jabra Elite 4 — $70, was $100

Jabra Elite 4 in open charging case sitting on plant leaves.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Some of the best cheap headphones around for anyone seeking excellent budget earbuds, the Jabra Elite 4 have everything you could need in this price range. That includes active noise cancellation to block out background noise, along with HearThrough technology for when you need to take the world in again. Four microphones ensure your calls are always crystal clear too. They fit great too thanks to a Danish ergonomic-acoustic design that ensures all-day comfort while also packing physical buttons for getting things done. Up to 5.5 hours of battery life is reinforced by 22 hours of charge courtesy of the case with a 10-minute juicing session giving back an hour.

Jabra Elite 7 — $105, was $180

Jabra Elite 7 held open in charging case.
Digital Trends

Designed to stay in place no matter what, the Jabra Elite 7 are perfect for an active lifestyle. They offer waterproofing and sweat proofing thanks to being IP57-rated. They also provide balanced bass, excellent mid-ranges, and nuanced treble through the 6mm speakers. Active noise cancellation is there too for blocking out the world around you as needed. Up to eight hours of battery life comes via one charge with up to 30 hours courtesy of the case. In a jam, you’ll appreciate that five minutes of charge gives back an hour.

Jabra Elite 5 — $110, was $150

Jabra Elite 5 seen in close-up.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Jabra Elite 5 will keep up with your busy lifestyle. It offers Bluetooth multipoint so you can connect two devices at once. There’s also great sound quality from its 6mm drivers while its IP55 rating keeps you safe from dust and water. Up to seven hours of battery life is pretty good while there’s up to 28 hours once you factor in the case. Six microphone technology ensures these earbuds are a particularly good fit for taking calls on the move.

Jabra Elite 7 Active — $110, was $180

Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds.
Jabra / Jabra

Another pair of earbuds that will be snug in your ears no matter how hard you’re pushing things at the gym, the Jabra Elite 7 Active are IP57 rated for water and sweat proofing. They also have intelligent noise control with ANC teamed up with HearThrough technology to ensure you only hear what you want to hear. Powerful performance across the board, it’ll even provide tailored music for you based on your individual hearing profile. Throw in eight hours battery life and up to 30 via the charging case and you can’t go wrong.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro — $120, was $200

Man wearing Jabra Elite 7 Pro.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Some of the best wireless earbuds around, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are ideal for anyone seeking out some of the best noise-canceling earbuds. The ultimate Jabra earbuds on sale right now, the earbuds have 6mm custom drivers to ensure outstanding music and sound quality. Adjustable active noise cancellation is perfect for taking in exactly what you need to hear while four microphones and an advanced voice pick-up sensor ensure your calls sound perfect every time. There’s tailored sound too via the Jabra Sound app while up to eight hours battery life and up to 30 via the charging case rounds off these exceptional earbuds.

