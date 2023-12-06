 Skip to main content
Jabra’s best wireless earbuds are 20% off for a limited time

Jabra Elite 10.
Jabra

Over at Best Buy is one of the headphone deals to consider if you’re looking for a great gift idea. Today, you can buy the Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless In-ear headphones with Dolby Atmos support for $200, meaning you save $50 off the regular price of $250. Packed with great features, this is a great gift for someone or an upgrade for you. Here’s what we know about them.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite 10

Jabra as a brand features quite prominently in our look at the best wireless earbuds thanks to offering great quality at an equally great price. With the Jabra Elite 10, you get some very useful features like spatial sound with Dolby head tracking. That means a more immersive experience with the earbuds creating a 3D audio environment so that as you move, the sound moves with you.

In conjunction with that, there’s also advanced active noise cancellation with two times stronger performance than Jabra’s standard ANC so you can block out the surrounding world better than ever. The ANC automatically adjusts to fit your ear canal and environment so you always get an optimal experience. The earbuds are oval and made from EarGels technology so they sculpt to all ear shapes. A semi-open design means no sensation that your ears are blocked, relieving in-ear pressure.

The ANC may not quite rival the very best headphones but for earbuds, they do a great job. You also get to enjoy it for a long time between charges thanks to an all day battery life with up to 36 hours via the charging case with ANC off or 27 hours with it enabled.

Designed for an active lifestyle, the Jabra Elite 10 also easily cope with rain or spills thanks to being IP57 rated for water and dust. Finally, you’ll appreciate Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity so you can easily hook up two devices at once and seamlessly switch between them as needed.

Usually priced at $250, the Jabra Elite 10 are currently down to $200 at Best Buy. A saving of $50 or 20% makes them much more appealing than before as you get a lot for your money here. Ideal as a gift for a loved one or yourself, check them out now before the deal ends soon.

