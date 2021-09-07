Last week, Jabra announced a trio of new true wireless earbuds under its Elite range, including the Elite 3, Elite 7 Pro, and Elite 7 Active. And while the Elite 3 were especially notable for their price — at $79 they’re the most affordable true wireless earbuds the company has ever released — there might be an even more affordable model coming soon: Jabra’s Sound+ app, which it uses to set up and customize its earbuds, now lists the Elite 2 as a compatible Jabra product. So far, Jabra has not announced the Elite 2.

The listing in the app, which is accompanied by a small thumbnail image, shows a set of true wireless earbuds that are roughly the same shape and design as the Elite 3: Small, ergonomically shaped, and featuring a large multifunction button that occupies almost the entire outer surface of the earbuds. Digital Trends reached out to Jabra’s representatives for their comment on the Elite 2, and this article will be updated when we hear back.

It’s worth noting that just because the Sound+ app lists these new earbuds, it doesn’t mean that Jabra is about to launch them any time soon, or possibly at all. However, unlike some earbud model references that show up deep in the code for an operating system like iOS or Android, a full listing like this feels like much more substantial proof of an upcoming product.

How might the Elite 2 be different from the Elite 3? The obvious area is price. At $79, the Elite 3 are already very affordable for a set of Jabra earbuds, but the entire true wireless earbud market is trending downward in price, even as features continue to be added. This could mean that the Elite 2 will land in the $50 to $60 price range, making them very attractive to anyone who wants a set of earbuds from a highly respected company at a very low price.

What will Jabra need to sacrifice in order to get the Elite 2 to this lower price range? Currently, the Elite 3 offer seven hours of battery life on a charge (28 total with their case), aptX and Amazon Alexa compatibility, and a hear-through mode that lets outside sounds in. It would make sense for Jabra to ditch aptX support. After all, the much more expensive Elite 7 Pro only support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. It might also reduce battery life to a lower set of numbers. For example, 7/28 is very good, but many people could easily get by with just five hours in the earbuds and 20 hours of total time.

The Elite 3 are pretty tough, offering IP55 protection from dust and water. Jabra could easily drop that down to IPX4 or even IPX2, and the earbuds would still be able to handle a sweaty workout or the occasional rain exposure. Finally, it would stand to reason that the Elite 2 would feature slightly less capable drivers than the 6mm drivers included in the Elite 3.

When and if the Elite 2 will actually be announced is still unknown, but we’ll be sure to bring you all of the details as they become avaialble.

