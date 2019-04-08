Digital Trends
Home Theater

AirPods 2 vs. Jabra Elite Active 65t: Which are the better wireless earbuds?

Parker Hall
By
Jabra Elite 65t review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The Jabra Elite Active 65t and Apple AirPods have long been two of the best pairs of true wireless headphones you can buy, but there are different reasons that you might pick either one.

Apple’s AirPods are convenient, connect easily, and have one of the best charging cases on the market, but how do they compete with the best that longtime Bluetooth headset maker Jabra has to offer?

Here’s how the latest version of Apple’s AirPods stack up against the Jabra Elite Active 65t, from looks to sound quality.

Design

Apple’s latest AirPods feature the same golf tee-style looks that we’ve seen from the company for over a decade, a white pair of earbuds with plastic tips and long tubes that house onboard microphones and antennas. While we like the way that they feel compact and light in our ears, we still can’t help but feel a bit silly wearing them in public. That, plus the lack of silicone eartips or earfins means that the headphones don’t do as well to stay in place or block out the sound of the outside world as the Jabra Elite Active 65t.

The Elite Actives feel somewhat larger in your ears due to their more compact design, but they also feel much more secure one you get them in. With soft silicone ear tips and a rubbery waterproof coating (more on this later), they don’t move at all when doing vigorous exercise, which isn’t something we can say about the latest AirPods. We also like that they put so much mass (and those ear tips) between your eardrums and the sound around you — the Elite Active 65t have fantastic passive noise isolation.

In terms of controls, we prefer the Jabra as well. They feature two physical buttons on each earphone, which makes adjusting volume and changing songs a cinch, and beats out the limited touch controls offered by the AirPods.

Winner: Elite Active 65t

Features

Both headphones are jam-packed with features and have great battery life. You get five hours per charge from both models and both come with sensors that auto-pause or play music when you remove them from your ears (although that is exclusive to iOS for the AirPods).

Both also have great call quality, thanks to microphones that aim toward your mouth. Jabra does this with tiny elephant-like snouts that protrude from the headphones, where the AirPods put the mics at the bottom of their long tube sections.

One thing we wish we got from the AirPods is waterproofing. The Elite Active 65t boast an IP56 rating, which means they are protected from high-pressure water jets and limited dust ingress, making them perfect for breaking a sweat in, where the AirPods lack any formal waterproofing. This means if you’re a gym rat or live in the rainy Pacific Northwest (as we do), you might consider the Jabra model first.

Winner: Elite Active 65t

Charging case

The charging case is one place where we think the AirPods are a clear winner. Not only is the small white case compact and full of 19 hours of extra charge time on the go, but now you can buy a case with wireless charging included. That’s a cool feature that those who are tired of cables may want to spring for.

The Jabra case has a compact treasure chest-like design but only adds two full five-hour charges before it needs to be plugged in, for a total of 10 hours in the case. It also doesn’t come with a wireless charging option.

Winner: AirPods

Sound quality

Both the AirPods and Elite Active 65t sound warm and balanced, with a surprising amount of low end for such compact headphones. If it weren’t for the fact that the Elite Active 65t boast actual eartips — and thus better passive noise isolation — we’d call this a toss-up. As it is, the Jabra model simply performs better in noisy spaces, so we’ll give them the slight edge here.

Winner: Elite Active 65t

Overall

With great connectivity, good features, and an IP56-waterproof rating, we have to hand this one to the Jabra Elite Active 65t. While the latest AirPods are no slouch, we simply think the convenience of not worrying about getting our headphones wet, and the cleaner looks of the Elite Active 65t make them the better headphones for daily use.

At $190 compared to the $200 you’ll pay for the AirPods with a wireless charging case ($159 without), we also think the Elite Active 65t are a slightly better deal.

Winner: Elite Active 65t

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's everything we know about the 2019 iPhone
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

One-day-only Best Buy sale brings price of MacBook Air down to $950

Retailer Best Buy is currently running a one-day-only sale on the 2018 MacBook Air, bringing prices to as low as $950 on the base model, and $1,100 on the version with additional storage space.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best portable chargers
Mobile

Need a quick battery boost? Try one of our favorite portable chargers

Battery life still tops the polls when it comes to smartphone concerns. If it’s bugging you, then maybe it’s time to snag yourself a portable charger. Here are our picks for the best portable chargers.
Posted By Simon Hill
powerbeats pro
Home Theater

Beats Powerbeats Pro: Everything you need to know about the earphones

Apple will release a fully wireless pair of earphones in May from its Beats brand. The Powerbeats Pro earphones have impressive features to compete with the AirPods, along with a litany of other options. Here's everything we know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Jeremy Kaplan
Netflix iPad Press Photo
Home Theater

Netflix for iOS suddenly stops working with Apple AirPlay after 6 years

Netflix for iOS no longer supports Apple's AirPlay, preventing iPhone and iPad owners from instantly playing the content on their TVs. The feature had been available since 2013, but it has been removed due to technical limitations.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best affordable phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget…
Posted By Simon Hill
Dell XPS 15 9560 review
Computing

Thunderbolt 3 vs. USB-C: How to make sense of your laptop's port options

You may have heard the term Thunderbolt being thrown around, but what is it exactly? We break down everything you need to know about it, including how to distinguish it from normal USB-C and all you can do with it.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for April 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Apple iPad Air
Mobile

Is your iPad misbehaving or frozen? Here's how to give it a reset

Sometimes your iPad might freeze up or begin to act a little strangely. Luckily, a lot of issues can be solved with a simple reset. We'll show you how to do a soft reset, a force restart, and a factory reset, and explain the difference.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

2019 may be the year Apple announces 5 new iPhone models

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

Huawei is reportedly open to being Apple’s 5G modem supplier

Huawei has traditionally only developed chipsets and other tech for its own smartphones. A report, however, suggests that might soon change — Huawei is open to supplying Apple with 5G modems.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone x
Mobile

Students reportedly scam Apple out of nearly $1 million with fake iPhones

Chinese students living in the United States managed to scam Apple out of nearly $1 million by abusing Apple's return policy and exchanging the busted counterfeit iPhones for real working ones.
Posted By AJ Dellinger