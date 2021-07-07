Legendary whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s has teamed up with high-end Hi-Fi brand Wrensilva to come up with a gorgeous, handmade Hi-Fi console, that has been finished with aged Jack Daniel’s barrel staves for a truly unique addition to any living room or office space. The limited-edition Wrensilva x Jack Daniel’s console will be auctioned off to the highest bidder from July 6 to July 22, on Charitybuzz, with proceeds going to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund is a nonprofit providing financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet.

Wrensilva’s M1 Console is already a heady mix of classic console design and high-tech audio, as you would expect for its $11,000 asking price. But when you add the various Jack Daniel’s flourishes, like the front panel made from barrel staves, upholstered drink mat, barware storage, and custom-engraved turntable platter, this particular M1 edition is in a class of its own.

Powering this nostalgic mix of booze and bands is a 300-watt-per-channel class D amplifier from Bang & Olufsen mated to a set of two-way bass-reflex speakers designed by Wrensilva. The belt-driven turntable, which has been isolated from cabinet vibrations, uses a nine-inch vertical Yoke tonearm with an Ortofon 2m bronze moving-magnet cartridge. It will spin your vinyl at either 33-1/3 RPM or 45 RPM.

Better yet, the M1 is Sonos-enabled. You can use the Sonos app to stream music to the console, but it can also act as a Sonos source device, letting you stream your vinyl sessions to any other Sonos speaker in the house. If the Sonos/vinyl combo isn’t enough, you’ll also find Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX, a 3.5mm analog input, and two stereo RCA auxiliary inputs. About the only thing this whiskey-inspired system doesn’t have is HDMI.

I’m not so sure that placing whiskey tumblers right next to an expensive turntable is the best call, but then again, when your turntable console looks this cool, do you really want or need a separate bar cabinet?

Whoever turns out to be the winning bidder won’t quite be in possession of a one-of-a-kind Hi-Fi system, but they’ll certainly be in rare company. The only other folks who will get one are the artists who have joined with Jack Daniel’s and Wrensilva to promote the auction: Zedd, K. Michelle, Ashley McBryde, and De La Ghetto are among those who will be lending their names to the effort.

