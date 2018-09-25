Jaybird’s new Tarah wireless headphones are meant to be as tough as you are

Digital Trends
Even if you’ve decided that wireless headphones are the way to go, there are still plenty of options out there. There are jack-of-all-trades-style headphones that aim to do a bit of everything. Then there are headphones that aim for a very specific type of use. Hot on the heels of the release of its X4 wireless headphones, Jaybird has opted to aim for a very specific type of customer with its newest wireless headphones: The athlete.

There are plenty of great options out there if you’re looking for headphones to wear on a run, and while Jaybird’s new Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones don’t break new ground, they do everything you want out of a set of workout-focused headphones at a price that makes them an easy purchasing decision. The Tarah are lightweight and low-profile, with a behind-the-neck cable design that combined with the in-ear “wings” Jaybird is known for should keep them in place.

“We know a lot of dedicated athletes and fitness fans haven’t yet made the switch to wireless headphones,” Jaybird CEO Jamie Parker said in a statement. “We designed Jaybird Tarah to be the perfect introduction to going wireless — tangle-free and easy-to-use while delivering on the Jaybird fundamentals: Sweat- and waterproof, a secure and comfortable sport fit, incredible sound with customizable EQ settings through the Jaybird app, and great battery life. Once people try Tarah, it will become an essential part of their training gear.”

The Tarah headphones are meant to withstand the rigors of intense training, so they’re IPX7-certified waterproof and sweat-proof, so you don’t have to worry about a long, difficult run in the rain. The headphones can even withstand being submerged up to a meter deep for up to 30 minutes, so you don’t need to worry about dropping them in the pool as long as you retrieve them in time.

Jaybird claims the Tarah’s battery provides up to 10 hours of playback, and says a 10-minute charge gets you an hour of listening time. A companion app, free for iOS and Android, lets you adjust the EQ of the headphones for the perfect listening experience and even check in with the Jaybird community.

The Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones are available now for $100 via the Jaybird website, and will be available via retailers in the U.S. and Canada beginning in October. If you’re not quite sure what’s for you, take a look at our list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now.

