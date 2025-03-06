 Skip to main content
Hurry! Buy this great JBL soundbar while it’s over half off!

Amazing Deal The JBL 5.1-channel soundbar in front of a TV on a media cabinet.
While it’s nice to have a big range of soundbars to choose from for your TV, all these options can also become overwhelming. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for the best soundbar deals, as many of these discounted models are made by noteworthy brands like Samsung, Bose, and the focus of today’s post, JBL.

Right now, when you purchase the JBL 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, you’ll only pay $260. The full MSRP on this model is $600. That’s a $340 discount, which can go a long way toward your next rainy day.

Why you should buy the JBL 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Featuring five full-range drivers, two 1.25-inch tweeters, and a wireless sub for bringing home the low-end, the JBL 5.1-Channel Soundbar is more than an upgrade for your TV speakers; it’s a complete home theater system. Flip the bar around to reveal HDMI, digital optical, and USB connections for plug-and-play listening from your favorite sources, including music streaming services like Spotify and Tidal.

Delivering up to 300 watts, JBL’s MultiBeam technology does a terrific job of filling every square inch of your listening space with pulse-pounding audio. We’re willing to bet you’ll forget this soundbar doesn’t even come with rear speakers! And at 2.3 inches tall and 40 inches wide, this JBL product is low-profile enough to fit under most TVs.

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to hang around. It could be gone tomorrow, though, which means if you’re a fan of the brand and the huge discount, it doesn’t pay to wait much longer. Save $340 on the JBL 5.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer when you purchase today.

We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Bose deals and best Sonos deals for even more discounts on top audio products!

