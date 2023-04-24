JBL is one of the best speaker brands because it combines accessibility and performance, and this continues with the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar. It’s going to do wonders for your home theater setup, and you can get it at 50% off from Amazon’s Woot. If you take advantage of this offer, you’ll only have to pay $200 when JBL itself is still selling the soundbar for its original price of $400. We’re not sure what will happen first between the deal ending or stocks running out, so you’ll want to buy the audio accessory as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar

The JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar, like most of the best soundbars, is simple to set up, but it provides amazing value — especially for its relatively affordable price. As our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains, the “5” in its name means that it offers five channels, namely left, right, center, rear, and surround sound to add an immersive audio experience to the display that you purchased from TV deals. It makes a run at the best Dolby Atmos soundbars because it combines Virtual Dolby Atmos with JBL’s MultiBeam technology for 3D sound that places you in the middle of the action of whatever you’re watching.

With four passive radiators built into the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar, there’s no need for a separate subwoofer to create deep bass, while support for Apple’s AirPlay, Alexa’s Multi-Room Music and Chromecast means it will be very easy for you to stream your favorite playlists. You also shouldn’t discount the fast that the soundbar’s metallic finish and grille pattern at the front can match all kinds of home decor, so it won’t look out of place in any room where you place it.

You won’t always get the chance to get a Dolby Atmos soundbar at half off, so you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity to get the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar for only $200. JBL itself is still selling it for $400, but Amazon’s Woot has slashed the soundbar’s price with a $200 discount. There’s still some time left on the deal, but since there’s a chance that stocks get sold out before then, you should buy the JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam soundbar as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations