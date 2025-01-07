 Skip to main content
Enjoy better audio at home with this JBL soundbar deal and save over $300!

The JBL Bar 5.1-channel soundbar on a white background.
Taking advantage of soundbar deals is the simplest way of upgrading your TV’s audio. Check out this offer from Best Buy — a $320 discount for the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar, which brings its price down to $280 that’s less than half its sticker price of $600. We’re pretty sure that the stocks up for sale will run out quickly because of this fantastic bargain, so if you’re interested in this soundbar, the only way to make sure that you secure the savings is to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar

JBL, known for its headphones and Bluetooth speakers, is also in the soundbar space with excellent devices like the JBL Bar 5.1. As you can guess from its name, it’s a 5.1-channel soundbar, which is explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar. It’s got five channels — the standard left and right channels, a center channel for clearer dialog, and two additional channels to enable surround sound — while the “1” means that it comes with a subwoofer. In this case, it’s a wireless subwoofer with a 10-inch driver that promises powerful bass.

The JBL Bar 5.1 is the perfect addition to any home theater setup, as it provides high-quality sound that makes watching your favorite shows and movies even more enjoyable. It’s easy to set up with its HDMI, optical digital audio, and USB ports, and you can even use it as a Bluetooth speaker for compatible mobile devices. You also have the option of connecting the JBL Bar 5.1 to your home’s Wi-Fi network to let you stream content using Google’s Chromecast or Apple’s AirPlay 2.

We recommend pairing your purchase from TV deals with a soundbar for a better audio experience at home, and for that purpose, you can’t go wrong with the JBL Bar 5.1. It’s an extremely tempting option right now because it’s on sale from Best Buy at $320 off, slashing its price to just $280 from $600 originally. It may go back to its regular price at any moment, though, so before that happens, you should finish your transaction for the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar if you want to get it while it’s very affordable.

Aaron Mamiit
