The JBL Bar 700, a soundbar with detachable speakers, has a $300 discount today

Amazing Deal The JBL Bar 700.
Soundbars have made it possible for most folks to invest in home theater audio without breaking the bank. Brands like JBL have been producing some of the best soundbars on the market for years, and models like the JBL Bar 700 are an excellent point of entry for anyone looking for great, three-dimensional sound for a living room or media space. 

As luck would have it, the JBL Bar 700 is actually on sale this week for only $600. The MSRP of this system is $900, so you’re saving $300. 

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 700

Thanks to thoughtful driver placement and clever surround sound virtualization tools, soundbars like the JBL Bar 700 bring most of the thrills of a complete, wired Dolby Atmos or Dolby Digital system, but without all the speaker wire, manual calibration and labor hours. 

Did you notice from the product photos that the Bar 700’s surround speakers can connect and disconnect from the bar itself? This is because these satellites are completely wireless and battery-powered. The speakers should last about 10 hours on a full charge, at which point you just click them into the sides of the soundbar to recharge. 

There are also three drivers built into the soundbar, along with three 0.75-inch tweeters and a dedicated wireless subwoofer. You can also place the soundbar on a TV stand or mount it to the wall below your TV (mounting kit comes with it). 

Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth music streaming, an HDMI eARC port for high-bandwidth formats like Dolby Atmos, plus access to the free JBL One App for customizing and fine-tuning the JBL Bar 700. 

Save $300 on the JBL Bar 700 when you purchase today. You should also take a look at our roundups of the best soundbar deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best Amazon deals for additional markdowns on top-rated Dolby Atmos soundbars. 

