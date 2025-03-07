 Skip to main content
Your next poolside Bluetooth speaker just got a $65 discount

Good Deal JBL Charge 4 speaker at beach party.
Spring is just a few weeks away, and nothing says “goodbye snow,” like getting outdoors and enjoying the sun. And what better way to rein in the warmer weather than with your favorite songs and playlists? One of the best tools for the job is a Bluetooth speaker, and as luck would have it, there’s a great sale on JBL tech today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Walmart and JBL, you’ll only pay $115. The full MSRP on this model is $200.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 4

The JBL Charge 4 is lightweight, portable, and water-resistant, making it easy to take just about anywhere. You also won’t have to worry about recharging the speaker, as a topped-off battery will give you enough power for close to 12 hours of playback. It takes about four hours to recharge the Charge 4, and the speaker’s USB-A port can be used to charge phones, tablets, and other devices.

The Charge 4’s primary linking method is Bluetooth v4.2, which supports a range of up to 330 feet and simultaneous pairing of two devices. But the speaker also includes an auxiliary input if you’d prefer to connect a host device that way instead.

As far as sound quality goes, the Charge 4 brings excellent midrange performance to the table, so vocals and lead instruments get a nice push in most mixes. The speaker gets plenty loud, but you’ll also be able to link more than one Charge 4 together using JBL’s Party Mode feature. It’s one of several bonuses tucked away in the free JBL companion app (for iOS and Android devices).

We can’t say for sure how long this sale is going to last, but we definitely recommend buying ASAP if you’re interested. Take $65 off the JBL Charge 4 when you purchase today. You may also want to take a gander at our roundups of the best Bluetooth speaker deals, best headphone deals, and best Walmart deals for more discounts on top audio products!

