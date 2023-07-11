 Skip to main content
This waterproof JBL Bluetooth speaker is $60 off for Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
JBL Charge 5.
Ted Kritsonis/Digital Trends

Are you on the hunt for a durable Bluetooth speaker among this year’s Prime Day deals? You may to look no further than Amazon’s offer for the JBL Charge 5, which will be yours for an affordable $120. The $60 discount on its sticker price of $180 may not remain online until the end of the shopping holiday though, so if you don’t want to risk missing out on this bargain, you’re going to have to add the Bluetooth speaker to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker

JBL continues to elevate its brand as a mainstay among roundups for the best Bluetooth speakers and best wireless speakers, so you can be confident that the JBL Charge 5 won’t disappoint you. The speaker delivers top-quality JBL Pro Sound with its long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators, so you’ll be able to bring the party wherever you go. You’ll be using a Bluetooth connection to pair the speaker with your smartphone or tablet, so you’ll always be ready to play music through the JBL Charge 5.

The JBL Charge 5 can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, so it will be able to keep the party going for a full day, and with an IP67 rating for waterproofing and dustproofing, you don’t have to worry about the Bluetooth speaker getting damaged when you use it by the pool, at the beach, in your backyard, or anywhere else. You can also use the JBL Charge 5 as a powerbank to charge your other devices, and you can increase its coverage using JBL’s PartyBoost feature that will allow you to pair compatible speakers.

The JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker stands out as one of the best Prime Day speaker deals that you can shop right now, as you’ll be getting amazing from this audio device. Instead of $180, you’ll only have to pay $120 for the JBL Charge 5, which will let you pocket savings of $60. It’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase immediately though, as we’re not sure if the Bluetooth speaker will still be available when you get back if you waste time thinking about it.

