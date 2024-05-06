 Skip to main content
Snag the JBL Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for less than $50

JBL Clip hanging on bag.
JBL is one of the most popular targets for shoppers whenever there are Bluetooth speaker deals, so we expect Walmart’s offer for the JBL Clip 4 to attract a lot of attention. The waterproof Bluetooth speaker, originally priced at $80, is down to only $47 following a $33 discount. It’s an absolute steal to get this device for less than $50, so we don’t think stock will last long for this bargain. If you don’t want to miss out, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker

The JBL Clip 4 is an extremely portable Bluetooth speaker that still delivers rich audio and punchy bass despite its small size. Take it with you wherever you go as it features a redesigned carabiner that you can attach to your bag or belt, as well as an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating for protection against the elements. The JBL Clip 4 can last up to 10 hours on a full battery, so you won’t have to keep charging it over each day, and it comes in several colorways so that you can choose the one that best fits your style.

Using Bluetooth to connect to your phone, tablet, or any form of mobile device with the technology, the JBL Clip 4 will play your music any time you want. Whether you want to listen to your tunes while you’re on an outdoor trip, or you’re thinking about launching a party while on the beach, the JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker will prove to be a reliable companion for creating such memories.

If you think the JBL Clip 4 should be your next Bluetooth speaker, you should hurry in securing your own from Walmart while the retailer’s $33 discount is still active. From its sticker price of $80, the device is down to just $47, but probably not for long. There’s always high demand for discounts on Bluetooth speakers by JBL, and that’s not going to change for the JBL Clip 4. If you want to get this device for less than $50, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction immediately if you want to pocket the savings.

