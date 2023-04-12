 Skip to main content
JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is 23% off in Amazon’s latest flash sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker.
JBL

You never know when you’ll need a Bluetooth speaker, so if you don’t own one yet or you’re looking for an upgrade, you should consider taking advantage of Amazon’s 23% discount for the JBL Flip 6. You’ll enjoy savings of $30 on its original price of $130, so you’ll only have to pay $100 for this portable but powerful device. You shouldn’t wait too long before you proceed with the purchase, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.

Why you should buy the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker

JBL is one of the best speaker brands with portable audio as its calling card, and the JBL Flip 6 exemplifies everything that it stands for. It’s in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers as the best rugged speaker for outdoorsy types as it offers solid build quality while remaining lightweight so it’s easy to carry with you wherever you go. The JBL Flip 6 also features an IP67 rating for its dust and water resistance, so you don’t have to worry if you’re always using it outside — even beside the pool, as it can survive submersion in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes.

The JBL Flip 6 may be portable, but it packs a punch with its two-way speaker system that’s engineered to deliver JBL’s trademark sound without distortions at high volumes. It works with JBL’s PartyBoost feature to link two compatible JBL speakers for stereo sound or multiple speakers for synchronized sound over a large area, and it can keep the beats going with a battery that can last for up to 12 hours before requiring a recharge. You can access the JBL Flip 6’s settings through the JBL Portable app, which includes EQ adjustments for more control over your audio.

If you’re on the hunt for Bluetooth speaker deals, here’s one that you don’t want to miss — the JBL Flip 6 for just $100, after a 23% discount from Amazon that reduces its sticker price of $130 by $30. This offer probably wouldn’t last long because JBL is one of the most popular brands for audio devices, so you need to hurry if you’re interested. Add the JBL Flip 6 to your cart and check out immediately so that you don’t lose out on the savings.

3 Bluetooth speaker deals you can’t afford to miss today
sony srs xb12 jbl flip 5 marshall stockwell ii bluetooth speaker deals best buy summer sale 2020 720x720

A portable Bluetooth speaker represents the cheapest way to upgrade the sound of your phone. They also allow you to take any party outdoors thanks to their ruggedness and extreme portability. Not all are created equal, though, but we're sure you'll be able to find a Bluetooth speaker with a set of features that will perfectly fit your needs and budget. Below are the Sony SRS-XB12, JBL Flip 5, and Marshall Stockwell II. All three are on sale at Best Buy starting from just $40. Read on to peruse which one suits you best.
Sony SRS-XB12 – $40, was $60

The Sony SRS-XB12 is proof that a tiny portable speaker can have it all: Great sound, fully waterproof housing, and best of all, affordability. At just $40 at Best Buy (down from the usual $60), this Bluetooth speaker may be cheap, but that doesn't mean it performs cheap. Weighing in at a mere 8.6 ounces and measuring roughly 3.7 x 3.0 inches, this speaker is small enough to fit inside a tote bag or even an oversized coat pocket. A metallic grille protects a single 46mm driver which is responsible for the killer audio. It can go surprisingly loud without any noticeable distortions, with a bass that packs plenty of punch. Of course, it doesn't compare to any large speaker with an actual subwoofer, but it's good nonetheless. Finally, the SRS-XB12's IP67 rating is pretty rare for a speaker at this price point. It's fully waterproof, provided the cover protecting the ports is closed. The Sony SRS-XB12 will make you forget that you're listening to a really small speaker. Get it for just $40 at Best Buy.

Read more
Amazon slashes $100 off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers
jbl charge4 pulse 4 btspeakers amazon deals charge

Anyone who wants to blast good tunes whenever and wherever would be thankful for the invention of portable Bluetooth speakers. Nowadays, you can find one in all shapes and sizes from more than a handful of manufacturers. If you're looking for durability, multifunctionality, and great audio, JBL's lineup comes through at fairly affordable prices. Take your music on the go without missing out on $100 in savings when you order the Charge 4 or the Pulse 3 from Amazon.
JBL Charge 4 -- $130 (was $230)

The Charge 4 has a rugged design that makes it a great outdoor speaker. Its anything but boring with ten distinct colorways that rock JBL's signature sound. Its exterior is enveloped in an IPX7 rated mesh fabric that makes it fully waterproof to depths within 1 meter for a span of 30 minutes. When you accidentally drop it from a boat or dock, this speaker stays afloat to give you ample time to recover it. You'll surely have more room for fun and excitement without having to worry about this speaker getting wet or falling overboard.

Read more
Amazon discounts Doss, Ultimate Ears, and Sony Bluetooth speakers by up to $51
Multiple people using personal Bluetooth speakers.

Every party needs to have music. Thankfully, because of the popularity of Bluetooth speakers, you don't need to spend a fortune in order to upgrade the sound of your phone. Below, you'll find three portable sonic powerhouses that sound spectacular despite their relatively low cost. Spend no more than $70 when you get the Doss SoundBox Touch, Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, and Sony SRS-XB21 on Amazon. And here are more cheap Bluetooth speaker deals that are worth a look.
Doss Soundbox Touch -- $30, was $40

The first thing that we noticed about the Doss Soundbox Touch is its visually appealing, high-end look. For its price, it doesn’t scream cheap. Even the aluminum grill surrounding it seems pretty sturdy. Although the entire speaker is wrapped in the grill, the sound doesn’t fire from all sides. The backside has no audio projection components, but that is hardly an issue.

Read more