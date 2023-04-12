You never know when you’ll need a Bluetooth speaker, so if you don’t own one yet or you’re looking for an upgrade, you should consider taking advantage of Amazon’s 23% discount for the JBL Flip 6. You’ll enjoy savings of $30 on its original price of $130, so you’ll only have to pay $100 for this portable but powerful device. You shouldn’t wait too long before you proceed with the purchase, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.

Why you should buy the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker

JBL is one of the best speaker brands with portable audio as its calling card, and the JBL Flip 6 exemplifies everything that it stands for. It’s in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers as the best rugged speaker for outdoorsy types as it offers solid build quality while remaining lightweight so it’s easy to carry with you wherever you go. The JBL Flip 6 also features an IP67 rating for its dust and water resistance, so you don’t have to worry if you’re always using it outside — even beside the pool, as it can survive submersion in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes.

The JBL Flip 6 may be portable, but it packs a punch with its two-way speaker system that’s engineered to deliver JBL’s trademark sound without distortions at high volumes. It works with JBL’s PartyBoost feature to link two compatible JBL speakers for stereo sound or multiple speakers for synchronized sound over a large area, and it can keep the beats going with a battery that can last for up to 12 hours before requiring a recharge. You can access the JBL Flip 6’s settings through the JBL Portable app, which includes EQ adjustments for more control over your audio.

If you’re on the hunt for Bluetooth speaker deals, here’s one that you don’t want to miss — the JBL Flip 6 for just $100, after a 23% discount from Amazon that reduces its sticker price of $130 by $30. This offer probably wouldn’t last long because JBL is one of the most popular brands for audio devices, so you need to hurry if you’re interested. Add the JBL Flip 6 to your cart and check out immediately so that you don’t lose out on the savings.

Editors' Recommendations