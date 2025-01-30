Want a rugged Bluetooth speaker? Get the JBL Flip 6 while it’s on sale

Whenever we do a roundup of Bluetooth speaker deals, you can be sure that JBL devices are among the best-selling products. That’s why we think Walmart’s offer for the JBL Flip 6 isn’t going to last long, as stocks are probably already running low. With a discounted price of just $95 instead of $130, what’s not to like about this bargain? You should hurry with your purchase if you want to secure the $35 in savings though, as tomorrow may already be too late to buy this Bluetooth speaker for less than $100.

Why you should buy the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker

The JBL Flip 6 is featured in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers as the best rugged speaker for outdoorsy types. It keeps the small cylindrical form and rubberized bumpers of its predecessors, but it improves its ruggedness with an IP67 rating. In addition to being resistant to dust, the device is waterproof, so you can take your music to the beach, the pool, and even in the shower without worrying that it will get damaged if it gets wet. The JBL Flip 6 only weighs 1.21 pounds, which makes it even easier to carry with you everywhere.

JBL‘s signature sound with loud volume and heavy bass is present in the JBL Flip 6, and it will keep the party going for a long time with its battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. The Bluetooth speaker works with JBL’s PartyBoost system that lets you pair two compatible devices for stereo sound, and this offer from Walmart is the perfect opportunity to buy two of the JBL Flip 6 speakers at once.

For a Bluetooth speaker that you can bring practically anywhere, you can’t go wrong with the JBL Flip 6. It’s an even more attractive option right now due to a $35 discount from Walmart that slashes its price from $130 to a more affordable $95. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires. Once it’s gone, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance to buy the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker for less than $100, so we highly recommend completing your transaction for it as soon as you can.