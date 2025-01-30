 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Want a rugged Bluetooth speaker? Get the JBL Flip 6 while it’s on sale

By
Good Deal JBL Flip 6.
Ted Kritsonis/Digital Trends / JBL

Whenever we do a roundup of Bluetooth speaker deals, you can be sure that JBL devices are among the best-selling products. That’s why we think Walmart’s offer for the JBL Flip 6 isn’t going to last long, as stocks are probably already running low. With a discounted price of just $95 instead of $130, what’s not to like about this bargain? You should hurry with your purchase if you want to secure the $35 in savings though, as tomorrow may already be too late to buy this Bluetooth speaker for less than $100.

Why you should buy the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker

The JBL Flip 6 is featured in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers as the best rugged speaker for outdoorsy types. It keeps the small cylindrical form and rubberized bumpers of its predecessors, but it improves its ruggedness with an IP67 rating. In addition to being resistant to dust, the device is waterproof, so you can take your music to the beach, the pool, and even in the shower without worrying that it will get damaged if it gets wet. The JBL Flip 6 only weighs 1.21 pounds, which makes it even easier to carry with you everywhere.

JBL‘s signature sound with loud volume and heavy bass is present in the JBL Flip 6, and it will keep the party going for a long time with its battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. The Bluetooth speaker works with JBL’s PartyBoost system that lets you pair two compatible devices for stereo sound, and this offer from Walmart is the perfect opportunity to buy two of the JBL Flip 6 speakers at once.

Related

For a Bluetooth speaker that you can bring practically anywhere, you can’t go wrong with the JBL Flip 6. It’s an even more attractive option right now due to a $35 discount from Walmart that slashes its price from $130 to a more affordable $95. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires. Once it’s gone, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance to buy the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker for less than $100, so we highly recommend completing your transaction for it as soon as you can.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Get better sound for less with these JBL Vibe Buds for $30
The JBL Vibe Buds wireless earbuds with their charging case.

Looking for some super cheap headphone deals and just missed out on the big sales? Don’t worry because Best Buy is still hosting some awesome discounts right now. That includes being able to buy the JBL Vibe Buds for just $30. Normally priced at $50, you’re saving $20 and getting inexpensive earbuds for even less than before. Perfect for walks, commutes, or exercising, these also make a good gift idea if you want to keep costs down.

Why you should buy the JBL Vibe Buds
JBL isn’t really a name you see among the best headphones, but it is one that you’ll see when looking for anything cheap and audio-related. It’s a reliable brand, and every once in a while it sneaks onto our list of the best wireless earbuds. With the JBL Vibe Buds, you’re promised JBL deep bass sound through its 8mm drivers. Sure, this isn’t Spatial Audio or anything like that, but it still sounds better than you’d expect for the price.

Read more
These JBL noise-canceling headphones are on sale for only $80
A mean wearing the JBL Live 670NC wireless headphones.

 

For an affordable pair of noise-canceling headphones, you should consider going for the JBL Live 670NC. They're part of Best Buy's headphone deals with a $50 discount that pulls their price down even lower, from $130 to just $80. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings, but since we're not sure how much longer the offer will last, we highly recommend proceeding with the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you get these headphones for less than $100.

Read more
Best Bluetooth speaker deals: Save on Bose, Sonos, JBL, and more
The JBL Boombox 3 Bluetooth speaker, placed outdoors.

If you’re looking for some serious audio for your home theater, there’s plenty of savings available among today’s best soundbar deals and best subwoofer deals. But if you’re looking for a portable option, here we’re taking a look at all of the best Bluetooth speaker deals going on today. Most Bluetooth speakers can go just about anywhere with you, and they also make a great audio option if you’d simply like to listen to your music on something with more oomph than your phone. There are some top brand names among today’s best Bluetooth speaker deals, so read onward for all of the details. And if you need a proper device to pair a Bluetooth speaker with, be sure to check out today’s best phone deals, best tablet deals, best smartwatch deals, and best laptop deals.
JBL Flip 5 — $80 $100 20% off

One of JBL’s most popular Bluetooth speaker options is the JBL Flip 5. It offers louder, more powerful sound than earlier versions of the Flip, as it has a two-way speaker system. This speaker system is designed to deliver loud, crystal clear, powerful sound. This Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 waterproof, so you can take it to the pool, park, beach, or trail without worry. It will reach up to 12 hours of life on a single battery charge, making it a great portable audio option for just about everyone.

Read more