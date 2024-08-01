 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab a JBL Bluetooth speaker while this summer deal lasts

By
JBL Flip 6.
Ted Kritsonis/Digital Trends / JBL

Step away from the biggest retailers and you’ll actually stumble across one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals around right now. Over at Crutchfield, you can buy the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker for $100 instead of $130. The $30 saving makes this already great speaker even more tempting. If you need to know more about it, read on before you tap the buy button below. As with all great deals, assume that this one could end at any moment.

Why you should buy the JBL Flip 6

The JBL Flip 6 features in our look at the best Bluetooth speakers thanks to it being the best rugged speaker for outdoorsy types. As our JBL Flip 6 review explains, it offers loud and clear sound for small crowds while still being lightweight and easy to take around with you.

It has a racetrack-shaped woofer which provides clear and focused midrange frequencies with its tweeter delivering clean highs. It also has deeper bass than previous JBL Flips thanks to its side-firing passive radiators which have been optimized. Bluetooth 5.1 support means little risk of drop outs, and the JBL Portable app means you can use the PartyBoost function which pairs two Flip 6s for stereo sound.

As a portable speaker, you also need the JBL Flip 6 to be good on the move, and it certainly is. It has up to 12 hours of battery life, with recharging coming via the USB-C port. It’s also IP67-rated, so it’s waterproof and dustproof. It can be submerged down to one meter for up to 30 minutes. Any time the speaker detects water, salt, or other chemicals in the jack, it sets off an alert so you know to unplug it.

The JBL Flip 6 looks great while being very practical. Audiophiles may prefer more oomph, but it’s tough to complain about something so portable. It’ll be your constant companion for the rest of the summer.

Normally costing $130, the JBL Flip 6 is down to $100 for a limited time, only at Crutchfield. It’s sure to be popular, soif you’re keen to treat yourself to a new Bluetooth speaker for less, do so quickly. You really don’t want to miss out on such a sweet discount.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Hisense TV Prime Day deals: From $200 to $1,300
Hisense U8N

Even though Prime Day has ended you can still save on a new TV with Prime Day TV deals. That's right, a lot of Prime Day deals are sticking around awhile longer, and TVs are among them. Hisense is a TV brand you definitely want to check out today, as it has all sorts of different models discounted that range in size and picture technologies. A number of sizes are available and they include 50-inch TV Prime Day deals, 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and even 86-inch TV Prime Day deals. There's a Hisense Prime Day deal still available for almost everyone in search of a new TV, which is why we've tracked down all of the best Hisense TV Prime Day deals. They start as low as $200 and offer tremendous value across the board, so read onward for the details and make a purchase if you see something you like. These Prime Day deals can end at any moment and inventories are likely limited at this point.
Best Hisense TV Prime Day deal
Hisense 100-inch U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV -- $3,000, was $5,000

Our choice for the best Hisense TV Prime Day deal is an offer for a massive display that should warrant more consideration because of the size of its discount. You're going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space for it, but if you do, you may want to invest in the 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV. The massive screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, QLED technology for brilliant and accurate colors, and Mini-LED technology for greater contrast and more precise local dimming. The 100-inch Hisense U8 Series QLED Mini-LED 4K TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to create a cinematic experience in your home, and it runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services and voice commands through Google Assistant.

Read more
Best Bose Prime Day deals: QuietComfort 45s are on sale
Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones.

Prime Day deals are still hanging around out there even though the sales event has officially ended. There's been a lot to choose from among Prime Day headphone deals and other audio devices, and while Bose is a brand that didn't see any huge discounts during Prime Day, many of the Bose Prime Day deals that did turn up are still available. Bose is all out of Prime Day soundbar deals, so you'll need to turn to the remaining Sonos Prime Day deals and Sony Prime Day deals for savings on soundbars, but a few good Bose Prime Day deals remain and we've rounded them up below.
Best Bose headphone Prime Day deals
Predictably, Bose makes some of the best headphones you can buy but it has a strong penchant for providing the best noise-cancelling headphones. These are the headphones you need if you travel regularly and want to block out the sound of engines or simply passengers talking around you. These Bose headphone Prime Day deals bring the price down nicely too.

Bose QuietComfort 25 wired headphones (refurbished) --
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones --
Bose Ultra wireless earbuds (refurbished) --
Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones --

Read more
Best Buy Prime Day TV deals: Grab a QLED for $300 right now
LG C4 OLED

Prime Day has come and gone but at Best Buy today there are still some great Prime Day deals hanging around. The best of them include Prime Day TV deals, and there's actually quite a bit of savings out there if you're looking to upgrade your home theater. The remaining Best Buy Prime Day TV deals include a range of sizes to choose from, including 50-inch TV Prime Day deals, 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 75-inch TV Prime Day deals. We've rounded up all of the Best Buy Prime Day TV deals still out there, and we've even selected a few that stand out as our favorites.
Top 3 Best Buy Prime Day TV deals
Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $230, was $350

The 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is an excellent choice for a new TV if you're on a tight budget, because you'll  get the features that you would expect from more expensive models. It's got 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, High Dynamic Range for more impressive colors, and DTS Studio Sound for more realistic audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with compatible soundbars and AV receivers, and it runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform for access to streaming services. From an already cheap original price of $350, it's further down to $210 for $140 in savings from Best Buy for Prime Day.

Read more