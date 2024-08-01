Grab a JBL Bluetooth speaker while this summer deal lasts

Step away from the biggest retailers and you’ll actually stumble across one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals around right now. Over at Crutchfield, you can buy the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker for $100 instead of $130. The $30 saving makes this already great speaker even more tempting. If you need to know more about it, read on before you tap the buy button below. As with all great deals, assume that this one could end at any moment.

Why you should buy the JBL Flip 6

The JBL Flip 6 features in our look at the best Bluetooth speakers thanks to it being the best rugged speaker for outdoorsy types. As our JBL Flip 6 review explains, it offers loud and clear sound for small crowds while still being lightweight and easy to take around with you.

It has a racetrack-shaped woofer which provides clear and focused midrange frequencies with its tweeter delivering clean highs. It also has deeper bass than previous JBL Flips thanks to its side-firing passive radiators which have been optimized. Bluetooth 5.1 support means little risk of drop outs, and the JBL Portable app means you can use the PartyBoost function which pairs two Flip 6s for stereo sound.

As a portable speaker, you also need the JBL Flip 6 to be good on the move, and it certainly is. It has up to 12 hours of battery life, with recharging coming via the USB-C port. It’s also IP67-rated, so it’s waterproof and dustproof. It can be submerged down to one meter for up to 30 minutes. Any time the speaker detects water, salt, or other chemicals in the jack, it sets off an alert so you know to unplug it.

The JBL Flip 6 looks great while being very practical. Audiophiles may prefer more oomph, but it’s tough to complain about something so portable. It’ll be your constant companion for the rest of the summer.

Normally costing $130, the JBL Flip 6 is down to $100 for a limited time, only at Crutchfield. It’s sure to be popular, soif you’re keen to treat yourself to a new Bluetooth speaker for less, do so quickly. You really don’t want to miss out on such a sweet discount.