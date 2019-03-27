Digital Trends
Home Theater

Deal alert: JBL headphones and Bluetooth speakers now up to 60 percent off

Simon Cohen
By

March is well-known for its March Madness deals on TVs, and we’ve certainly seen a few of those this year. But JBL apparently wants in on the action too, and has some very attractive discounts on wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and smart speakers, as well as its hi-fi, and home theater speakers. Some items are marked down by hundreds of dollars, making this a great time to buy if you’ve been holding off for a deal. If you’re in, don’t wait — these prices are only in effect until March 31, 2019.

JBL Headphone Deals

jbl everest 310 wireless headphones deal

JBL’s headphones have always been a great value, especially when compared to brands that usually charge a premium for their name or style. We’ve been especially impressed in the past by the company’s JBL E55BT model of over-ear headphones, which is one of several that are on sale right now:

  • JBL Everest 110GA Bluetooth in-ear headphones: $70 — Save $30
  • JBL Everest 310GA Bluetooth on-ear headphones: $140 — Save $60
  • JBL Live 200BT Bluetooth neckband headphones: $53 — Save $17
  • JBL E15 in-ear headphones: $28 — Save $12
  • JBL E55BT Bluetooth over-ear headphones: $105 — Save $45
  • JBL E65BTNC Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones: $140 — Save $60

JBL Bluetooth Speaker Deals

jbl charge 4 prod

Whether you just want a highly portable wireless speaker capable of pumping out the tunes while you’re on the road, or need a little help from Google Assistant when your hands aren’t free, these JBL wireless speakers are all-around great performers. The JBL Link 20 is one of the few truly portable smart speakers on the market, and we liked what we heard when we tried it.

  • JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $120 — Save $30
  • JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: $220 — Save $80
  • JBL Link 20 portable Google Assistant speaker: $100 — Save $100
  • JBL Link 10 portable Google Assistant speaker: $80 — Save $70

JBL Home, Hi-Fi, and Home Theater Speaker Deals

JBL Link 10, 20, and 300

JBL’s deepest discounts right now are on its home speakers, in particular the JBL Studio 270 floorstanding model, which is being dicsounted to less than half price at the moment. The JBL Link 500 is also an excellent deal for a hands-free smart speaker than can do double-duty as part of a whole-home Wi-Fi audio system controlled by the Google Home app.

  • JBL Link 500 Google Assistant speaker: $200 — Save $200
  • JBL Link 300 Google Assistant speaker: $125 — Save $125
  • JBL Studio 210 surround speakers: $130 — Save $220
  • JBL Studio 270 floorstanding speakers: $130 — Save $270
  • JBL Playlist wireless speaker with Chromecast: $130– Save $20

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Bill and Ted Face the Music: Every excellent (and bogus) thing we know so far
Tim Cook Apple TV+
Home Theater

Yesterday’s Apple event was a whiplash-inducing parade of copycat services

Apple showed off a massive barrage of news, streaming, and gaming bundles at its Showtime event aimed at boosting its services and adding more revenue. But while the services are big on celebrities, they appear short on innovation.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best turntables under 500 audiotechnica at-lp120
Home Theater

5 gorgeous turntables that spin stacks of wax in style for less than $500

Vinyl records are awesome, but they're also finicky. To get the best out of your stacks of wax, it's best to play them on a quality turntable. Here are the best turntables to be had for under $500.
Posted By Parker Hall
tim cook oprah
Home Theater

Apple’s show time event: A whiplash-inducing bundle of copycat services

Apple unleashed a barrage of news, streaming, and gaming bundles at its latest event aimed at boosting its services and adding more revenue. But while the services are big on celebrities, they appear short on innovation.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
lg soundbar lineup 2019 news ces 5
Home Theater

All three of LG’s new soundbars will be available before summer

LG finally announced pricing and availability to the three soundbars it announced at CES 2019. They will come out in April or May of this year (depending on the model) and will retail between $400 and $1,300.
Posted By Parker Hall
ikea symfonisk sonos speakers new photos 2
Home Theater

IKEA reveals new photos of its Symfonisk Sonos speakers

Ahead of the official launch scheduled for April 9, IKEA has released two new photos of its upcoming Symfonisk line of wireless home speakers, which the Swedish furniture company has created in cooperation with Sonos.
Posted By Simon Cohen
samsung soundbars hw adaptive sound mode q60r
Home Theater

Samsung’s new soundbars adjust settings to onscreen content in real time

Home theater soundbars may be a dime a dozen these days, but that doesn't mean they can't add something new to the experience. Samsung's new HW-Q70R and Q60R can automatically change settings to match what's happening onscreen.
Posted By Simon Cohen
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 1
Home Theater

Need true wireless earbuds? Apple’s last-gen AirPods are discounted on Amazon

Just as anticipated, Apple's last-generation AirPods, which feature much of the same technology as the recently announced model, are getting discounted on Amazon. If you've been looking for a pair, now is the time to buy.
Posted By Parker Hall
best superbowl tv deals 2018 vizio p series p75 f1
Home Theater

Vizio adds more price drops to its 4K HDR TV March Madness event

March isn't just the biggest month of the year for NCAA basketball fans, it's also a pretty big month for TV deals. Vizio is no exception to this tradition and is offering some decent savings on its 4K HDR TVs.
Posted By Simon Cohen
bill and ted face the music news cast trailer release date 2
Movies & TV

Death slips back into his robes, signs on for Bill and Ted 3's reunion tour

As the Bill and Ted franchise turns 30, a third installment that the cast and creative team call Bill and Ted Face the Music is officially in preproduction, though there are big hurdles to overcome.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to download podcasts
Home Theater

Spotify adds mystery and crime to its podcast arsenal with Parcast acquisition

Spotify continues to add to its growing collection of podcasting assets, with its acquisition of Parcast, a podcast studio known for its lurid, true-crime and mystery titles, that have garnered a significant audience.
Posted By Simon Cohen
huawei freebuds freelace wireless earbuds airpods knockoff 2
Home Theater

Huawei’s FreeBuds are an unapologetic ripoff of Apple’s AirPods

Huawei's highly AirPod-esque FreeBuds look almost identical to Apple's fully wireless buds, but apart from water resistance, they don't bring much in the way of new features to the table.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Spotify
Home Theater

Spotify now personalizing its curated playlists to help improve music discovery

In an attempt to improve the selection of songs that listeners hear when tuning into Spotify's mood-based playlists, the streaming music company has started to use personalization to alter which tracks are part of the mix.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Movies & TV

Stranger Things season 3 trailer is the most-watched Netflix video on YouTube

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season, premiering in July 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
bbc iplayer to go international on ipad
Home Theater

BBC pulls its podcasts from Google platforms over data dispute

In an apparent dispute over access to listener data, the BBC has pulled all of its podcasts from Google platforms like Google Podcasts, leaving fans of the content in search of alternatives ways to access their favorite shows.
Posted By Simon Cohen