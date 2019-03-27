Share

March is well-known for its March Madness deals on TVs, and we’ve certainly seen a few of those this year. But JBL apparently wants in on the action too, and has some very attractive discounts on wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and smart speakers, as well as its hi-fi, and home theater speakers. Some items are marked down by hundreds of dollars, making this a great time to buy if you’ve been holding off for a deal. If you’re in, don’t wait — these prices are only in effect until March 31, 2019.

JBL Headphone Deals

JBL’s headphones have always been a great value, especially when compared to brands that usually charge a premium for their name or style. We’ve been especially impressed in the past by the company’s JBL E55BT model of over-ear headphones, which is one of several that are on sale right now:

JBL Everest 110GA Bluetooth in-ear headphones : $70 — Save $30

$70 — Save $30 JBL Everest 310GA Bluetooth on-ear headphones : $140 — Save $60

$140 — Save $60 JBL Live 200BT Bluetooth neckband headphones : $53 — Save $17

$53 — Save $17 JBL E15 in-ear headphones : $28 — Save $12

$28 — Save $12 JBL E55BT Bluetooth over-ear headphones : $105 — Save $45

$105 — Save $45 JBL E65BTNC Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones : $140 — Save $60

JBL Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Whether you just want a highly portable wireless speaker capable of pumping out the tunes while you’re on the road, or need a little help from Google Assistant when your hands aren’t free, these JBL wireless speakers are all-around great performers. The JBL Link 20 is one of the few truly portable smart speakers on the market, and we liked what we heard when we tried it.

JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker : $120 — Save $30

$120 — Save $30 JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker : $220 — Save $80

$220 — Save $80 JBL Link 20 portable Google Assistant speaker : $100 — Save $100

$100 — Save $100 JBL Link 10 portable Google Assistant speaker : $80 — Save $70

JBL Home, Hi-Fi, and Home Theater Speaker Deals

JBL’s deepest discounts right now are on its home speakers, in particular the JBL Studio 270 floorstanding model, which is being dicsounted to less than half price at the moment. The JBL Link 500 is also an excellent deal for a hands-free smart speaker than can do double-duty as part of a whole-home Wi-Fi audio system controlled by the Google Home app.