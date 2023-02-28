 Skip to main content
Forget AirPods: These JBL earbuds are a no-brainer at $100 off

Jennifer Allen
A mean wearing the JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds.

Over at Woot is one of the best headphone deals for anyone looking to save big. Right now, you can buy the JBL Live Free earbuds for $50 instead of $150 so you save a huge $100 off the regular price. The ideal time to treat yourself to new earbuds for less, Woot is a reliable option thanks to being an Amazon-owned company. Even better, if you’re a Prime member, you won’t even have to pay for shipping. With the deal liable to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you might want to buy the JBL Live Free earbuds.

Why you should buy the JBL Live Free earbuds

While this specific pair of earbuds may not feature in our look at the best wireless earbuds, at this price it’s hard to say no. For the money, you get active noise cancelation so you won’t be disturbed by noises around you while you’re trying to listen to your favorite music or podcasts. Any time you do need to check back in, features like TalkThru and Ambient Aware allow you to enjoy natural conversations and be aware of your surroundings without taking your earbuds out. It’s the kind of functionality you see from the best wireless headphones.

Sound is good too thanks to 6.8mm dynamic drivers powering proceedings while you can always choose to listen to one or both buds depending on your need at the time. In all, there’s up to 21 hours of combined playback with seven hours from the earbuds and up to an extra 14 hours from the charging case. They’re sweat and waterproof too so they’re perfect for taking to the gym or going for a rainy run. At all times, you have control thanks to all-access touch controls on the earbuds themselves. For added comfort, you also get three ear-tip sizes and two gel-sleeve sizes to customize the fit perfectly to your needs — just like with some of the best headphones.

Normally priced at $150, the JBL Live Free earbuds are currently down to just $50 at Woot. Woot is an Amazon-owned company that offers exclusive deals that run out fast so count on this deal ending soon. Buy them now and if you’re a Prime member, you also get free shipping. You won’t be disappointed.

