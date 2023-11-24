I recently wrote a glowing review of the enormous new JBL PartyBox Ultimate party speaker, an 87-pound 1,100-watt dance club on wheels capable of rumbling the walls of whatever large gathering you wheel it into. And while JBL’s not quite ready to offer up too much of a Black Friday discount on it, the good news is that its predecessor, the JBL PartyBox 1000, is going for a song … a really loud song.

Bass heads and party animals should ready their glow sticks, because the PartyBox 1000 is every bit as powerful, almost as big. While it’s missing Wi-Fi connectivity and a few other features of the Ultimate, it’s an excellent runner up if you’re looking for a booming party speaker — and it’s just $900 for Black Friday, which is 31% off its MSRP. In comparison, the PartyBox Ultimate is regularly priced at $1,700, but if your heart is set on it instead, JBL’s offering it at a more conservative 10% off, too.

The PartyBox 1000 is definitely the better deal for what you get, which is a powerful Bluetooth speaker that you can connect to your streaming services. It also has an RCA input/output and a 3.5mm AUX for hooking up other audio sources, a USB input for accessing music from thumb drives, inputs for a mic and guitar for jamming and karaoke, DJ sound effect pads, and a light show beaming out of its substantial body, that measures 41.3 inches tall, 15.6 inches wide, and 15.3 inches deep.

Housed within that massive body are two 7-inch mid-frequency drivers, a single high-frequency tweeter, and a 12-inch down-firing beast of a subwoofer that sits on the bottom of the speaker to rumble the floor. There’s also a bass port on the back for extra low end.

And while I haven’t reviewed with the PartyBox 1000, the specs are similar enough to the Ultimate, which absolutely booms. And with them both being driven by the same 1,100 watt output, and being made my JBL, one of the best speaker brands around, you can rest assured that it’s more speaker than you’ll ever need, whether you’re a working DJ or just someone who likes to throw big parties.

With crystal clear mids and highs and big and tight bass (with a bass boost button for even more), if you really want to annoy your neighbors, you can connect two of them together with their RCA inputs for bigger sound or use its TWS (True Wireless Stereo) feature to create a stereo pair.

The 16 glowing rubber pads on the top of the speaker have tons of fun DJ sound effects, drum and percussion sounds, looping features, and more that you can go to town on to entertain (or annoy) your guests. The whole front face lights up with colorful presets and strobe effects and there’s a fun wristband you can get that uses gestures and movement to trigger lights and sound effects. Oh, and it rolls around on wheels. It really is the full party package, and for $900 you’ll never need anything else.

