Need a massive Bluetooth speaker? This JBL PartyBox is $300 off

The JBL PartyBox 1000 in a loft apartment.
There are Bluetooth speaker deals for portable devices, but if you’re after massive speakers that will really get the party going, there are offers for those too. Check this out — the JBL PartyBox 1000 for only $1,000 from Crutchfield, following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the possible savings, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase without hesitation.

Why you should buy the JBL PartyBox 1000 Bluetooth speaker

If you want a Bluetooth speaker that can breathe life into any party by itself, go for the JBL PartyBox 1000. Featuring a high-frequency compression driver, a pair of 7-inch midrange drivers and a 12-inch subwoofer, you’ll enjoy fantastic sound that’s driven by a built-in amplifier with a maximum output of 1,100 watts. You’ll be able to wirelessly stream music from your smartphone or tablet through Bluetooth, but you also have the option of using the speaker’s stereo minijack for other portable devices, stereo RCA input for CD players or turntables, or USB port for flash drives loaded with music files.

The JBL PartyBox 1000 Bluetooth speaker features a built-in light show at the front, which you can customize through its DJ control pad at the top panel. The 16 color-coded pads can adjust the lights and trigger sound effects, and you can add custom sound samples as well. You can take the party anywhere with the JBL PartyBox 1000 — it’s pretty heavy at 76 pounds, but with its carry handle and built-in wheels, it won’t be that hard to transport to anywhere you need it.

It will be tough to find a better Bluetooth speaker for parties than the JBL PartyBox 1000, and it’s a more tempting purchase right now because of a $300 discount from Crutchfield. From its sticker price of $1,300, it’s down to $1,000, which still isn’t exactly cheap but will give you amazing value for its capabilities. If you think that you need the JBL PartyBox 1000 Bluetooth speaker in your life, it would be a shame if you miss out on the savings, so don’t waste any more time and complete the transaction for it as soon as you can.

