JBL’s giant Bluetooth speaker has a huge Prime Day discount

The JBL Partybox Essential on a table.
JBL

It’s happening. It’s time, and the Prime Day deals are everywhere you look, but we’re not complaining! TVs and soundbars are getting serious markdowns during this event, but we’ve also seen a ton of Bluetooth speaker deals. One of the best so far is as follows: While Prime Day savings last, the JBL Partybox Encore Essential is on sale for only $180. Normally priced at $300, you can put that $120 you just pocketed toward a JBL Flip 6! 

Why you should buy the JBL Partybox Encore Essential

As human beings, we’ve evolved past the point of tinny radio speakers, rightfully expecting bigger and bolder sounds from the speakers we choose. The idea behind the Partybox Encore is immersive audio that can fill an entire backyard while delivering sound quality you won’t soon forget. 

If you’re a fan of rock, metal, hip hop, and other bass-heavy tunes, the Encore has amazing low-end capabilities right out of the box. But if you find you’d like even more thump in your sound, all you have to do is flip on Bass Boost, a preset that puts even more focus on lower frequencies. Whether you plan on using it in an indoor event space or for an outdoor pool party, the Essential can get pretty dang loud and comes with a mic input for karaoke and other loudspeaker functions.

As for outdoor use, this is an IPX4 speaker too. While you won’t be able to chuck this bad boy in the pool, a little rain shouldn’t ruin anything! And with up to 10 hours of battery life on a full charge to enjoy, you shouldn’t have to worry about the Encore powering down when you least expect it. 

As mentioned, Amazon deals are today’s main event, but the savings are shared by other retailers, too. For a limited time, save $120 when you purchase the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential directly through JBL! And before you head out, be sure to check out some of the other JBL Prime Day deals we found today!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Prime Day deal makes me consider buying a flexible TV
LG OLED Flex TV

If you're browsing through all the available Prime Day TV deals and nothing stands out so far, why not go for a flexible TV? Best Buy is selling the 42-inch LG OLED Flex with a massive $1,500 discount, which slashes its price to only $1,000 from its original price of $2,500. The offer is expected to last for a few more days, but we're not sure if stocks will hold up, so if you're interested in this unique TV from this year's Prime Day deals, we highly recommend completing your purchase of it as soon as possible to make sure that you're able to pocket the savings.

 
Why you should buy the 42-inch LG OLED Flex
The LG OLED Flex is a flexible TV that can transform from a flat screen to a curved screen, with varying degrees of curve available at the push of a button. Alongside its ergonomic stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, you'll be able to find the perfect setup for you no matter what you're doing, whether you're watching your favorite movies, catching up on streaming shows with your friends, or playing video games. The flexible TV also has backlighting that synchronizes with what's on the screen, and gaming-focused features such as support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync.

Best Buy Prime Day Sale: deals on TVs, headphones, appliances and more
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

It's July 16, and you know what that means. Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and the super-crazy discounts have begun. But Amazon is not your only source for amazing Prime Day deals today. Several other retailers are joining the sales event, and Best Buy is one of our favorite sources of Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more. While you're at it, you might also check out the Walmart Prime Day deals, and Target, too. Back to Best Buy, you can find things like amazing Prime Day smart home deals, Prime Day gaming PC deals, and Prime Day gaming laptop deals. With so much to shop at Best Buy today, we thought we'd track down the best of what Best Buy has to offer for Prime Day. Read onward for all of the deals we think you should take a look at, and make a purchase if you see something you like, as there's no telling when a deal could expire.
Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals

If you're after the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, or you want to stick to a tight budget for your next computer, there's surely something for you from the Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals that we've collected here. Whether you're planning to buy a basic laptop, or high-end laptop for professional purposes, or a gaming laptop to play the best PC games, you can enjoy huge savings if you take advantage of any of the following offers. There are even some Prime Day MacBook deals here for Apple fans.

Best Walmart Prime Day TV Sale: OLED, QLED and 4K for cheap
Samsung S95D OLED review

Amazon isn't the only place to shop Prime Day deals or Prime Day TV deals today. Other retailers are getting in on the sale, with Walmart churning out some of the best TV deals available. There are a lot of sizes to choose from so you'll find 65-inch Prime Day TV deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 75-inch TV Prime Day deals among them. Top picture technologies are seeing discounts at Walmart too with Prime Day OLED TV deals and Prime Day QLED TV deals. Reading onward you'll find all of the best Walmart Prime Day TV deals, and now that Prime Day has arrived you'll need to make a purchase quickly as there's no telling how long these deals will stay live.
Top 3 Walmart Prime Day TV deals
TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV -- $248, was $380

For a budget-friendly screen, you can't go wrong with the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and High Dynamic Range for even better image quality, this TV punches way above its price. The TV runs on the Roku platform for access to streaming shows, and you'll be able to use the Roku app as a second remote or to use voice commands for functions such as searching for content and controlling playback. It's already pretty affordable at its original price of $380, but it's even cheaper at only $248 following a $132 discount from Walmart for Prime Day.

