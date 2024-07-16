It’s happening. It’s time, and the Prime Day deals are everywhere you look, but we’re not complaining! TVs and soundbars are getting serious markdowns during this event, but we’ve also seen a ton of Bluetooth speaker deals. One of the best so far is as follows: While Prime Day savings last, the JBL Partybox Encore Essential is on sale for only $180. Normally priced at $300, you can put that $120 you just pocketed toward a JBL Flip 6!

Why you should buy the JBL Partybox Encore Essential

As human beings, we’ve evolved past the point of tinny radio speakers, rightfully expecting bigger and bolder sounds from the speakers we choose. The idea behind the Partybox Encore is immersive audio that can fill an entire backyard while delivering sound quality you won’t soon forget.

If you’re a fan of rock, metal, hip hop, and other bass-heavy tunes, the Encore has amazing low-end capabilities right out of the box. But if you find you’d like even more thump in your sound, all you have to do is flip on Bass Boost, a preset that puts even more focus on lower frequencies. Whether you plan on using it in an indoor event space or for an outdoor pool party, the Essential can get pretty dang loud and comes with a mic input for karaoke and other loudspeaker functions.

As for outdoor use, this is an IPX4 speaker too. While you won’t be able to chuck this bad boy in the pool, a little rain shouldn’t ruin anything! And with up to 10 hours of battery life on a full charge to enjoy, you shouldn’t have to worry about the Encore powering down when you least expect it.

As mentioned, Amazon deals are today’s main event, but the savings are shared by other retailers, too. For a limited time, save $120 when you purchase the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential directly through JBL! And before you head out, be sure to check out some of the other JBL Prime Day deals we found today!