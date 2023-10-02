 Skip to main content
These JBL noise-cancelling earbuds are over 50% off

Jennifer Allen
By
The JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds on a white background.
JBL

For inexpensive headphone deals, check out Best Buy’s offer on the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds. Usually costing $150, they’re down to $70 for a limited time only so you save $80 off the regular price. Sure to be a great investment for anyone on a budget, let’s take a look at what it offers for the price.

Why you should buy the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds

While the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds won’t rival the very best noise-cancelling headphones, they offer more than most others in this price range. Thanks to ANC, you can block out surrounding noises fairly easily. There’s also Smart Ambient technology so you can also hear what’s going on around you as needed. These may not be some of the best wireless earbuds around, but there’s still all the essentials. For instance, the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds are waterproof to help you out on your workouts or when you get caught in the rain.

There’s also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, and you can always choose to listen to either earbud without needing to wear both. Other useful extras include auto-pause when you remove them, and there’s a choice of three different ear fin stabilizers so you get the right fit for your ears.

For anyone concerned about battery life, the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds are pretty respectable. They offer seven hours of battery life via the buds alone, but the charging case offers 14 hours so you have 21 hours in all before you need to find a power source. That makes the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds an ideal option for someone who wants inexpensive buds that still offer useful features while they run, workout, or chill on their daily commute.

The JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds usually cost $150 but right now, you can buy them from Best Buy for $70 so you save $80 off the regular price. That’s a huge discount making these far more affordable for many people. Check them out now before the deal ends soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
