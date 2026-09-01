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JBL takes on Sonos with a new lineup of Wi-Fi speakers for your home

JBL's new Cove lineup brings three Wi-Fi-connected speakers with Dolby Atmos, multi-room audio, and self-tuning support.

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JBL Cove X1 placed in a living room
JBL

JBL is taking a shot at the whole-home wireless audio market with the introduction of its new JBL Cove speaker lineup. Known largely for its portable Bluetooth speakers and massive PartyBox models, the audio giant is now branching out with a modular, Wi-Fi-connected system designed to bring high-quality audio to every corner of the house.

A trio of Wi-Fi speakers built for every room

The JBL Cove lineup debuts with three models designed to scale based on room size and portability needs. Every speaker in the series operates over Wi-Fi, supports high-resolution streaming, and works with the unified JBL One app for seamless grouping and room management.

JBL Cove M1 lifestyle image
JBL Cove M1 JBL

The JBL Cove M1 serves as the entry point for the system. It’s a compact speaker that packs three tweeters, one woofer, and JBL’s AI Sound Boost technology to keep distortion to a minimum even at higher volumes. The Cove P1 is a more versatile pick that brings portability with a battery-powered design. It offers up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge and adds native support for Dolby Atmos playback, making it ideal for moving room-to-room or taking to the patio.

JBL Cove P1 lifestyle image
JBL Cove P1 JBL

The JBL Cove X1 sits at the top of the range and is engineered to fill larger open spaces. It packs four tweeters, dual woofers, and Dolby Atmos support, and delivers the biggest acoustic footprint in the new lineup. All three models work standalone and can be grouped for a multi-room setup. The Cove lineup also features self-tuning to optimize acoustics based on room placement, and they can double as wireless rear surround speakers when paired with JBL MK2 series soundbars.

JBL Cove X1 lifestyle image
JBL Cove X1 JBL

On the smart home front, JBL has confirmed that the Cove lineup will receive support for built-in voice controls powered by Amazon’s Alexa+ assistant via an over-the-air update in the US later this year.

Pricing and availability

JBL has positioned the Cove system aggressively against established market players, offering all three models at competitive prices. The Cove M1 comes at $230, the Cove P1 jumps to $400, and the top-of-the-line Cove X1 is priced at $450. All models will be available in black and white color options starting September 13 in the US.

Recommended Videos

If you are currently mapping out a multi-room audio setup or deciding which brand fits your living space, take a look at our breakdown of the best wireless speakers to see how JBL’s Cove lineup stacks up against the competition.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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