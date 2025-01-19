 Skip to main content
Get JBL noise-canceling wireless earbuds for only $60 today

If you’re looking for true wireless earbuds deals that will fit a tight budget, we’ve found an offer from Best Buy that may catch your interest. The JBL Tune 235NC, which are originally priced at $100, are down to a very affordable $60 right now. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the $40 discount, so if you want to take advantage of the savings, we highly recommend completing your purchase for these wireless earbuds as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the JBL Tune 235NC wireless earbuds

JBL, one of the most popular brands for Bluetooth speakers, is also churning out amazing wireless earbuds like the JBL Tune 235NC. They feature JBL’s trademark Pure Bass Sound with their 6mm drivers, and they also offer active noise cancellation for blocking external sound and Smart Ambient technology for hearing what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears. With ANC activated, the JBL Tune 235NC wireless earbuds can last for up to 8 hours from a full charge, and a total of 32 hours if you include the juice from their included charging case.

You won’t mind wearing the JBL Tune 235NC the whole day because of their lightweight and comfortable design, and if you answer calls with them, you’ll sound clear because they’re equipped with four microphones. The wireless earbuds also have IPX4 water resistance, so they’ll be fine during your workout sessions or when there’s sudden rainfall, and you can access all their settings and personalize your listening experience through the JBL Headphones app that you can download to your phone.

For their sticker price of $100, the JBL Tune 235NC already provide fantastic value, so what more with Best Buy’s $40 discount that drops them to just $60? You wouldn’t want to miss this offer if you’re looking for budget-friendly wireless earbuds, so you better hurry. There’s a chance that their price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow, so you should add the JBL Tune 235NC wireless earbuds to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately. It would be a shame to lose this chance at savings, so you shouldn’t hesitate.

