If you’re looking to purchase cheap noise-canceling headphones in this year’s Black Friday deals, here’s an offer from Amazon that you should consider — a 50% discount on the JBL Tune 760NC, which brings their price down to a very affordable $65 from $130. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of the $65 in savings though. There’s a chance that the bargain doesn’t make it to the actual shopping holiday as it may get sold out early, so if you’re interested in these wireless headphones, you need to complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones

The JBL Tune 760NC are among the cheapest options if you want active noise cancellation with your wireless headphones. It’s among the most demanded features for wireless headphones, according to our headphone buying guide, because it’s very convenient to have a way to block all external sound when you’re trying to focus on reading, studying, and watching streaming shows, among many situations when ANC is a necessity. With it activated, the JBL Tune 760NC can last up to 35 hours from a full charge, but if you deactivate ANC, the wireless headphones can run for an impressive 50 hours.

JBL is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry because of the quality of its products, so you should expect nothing but precise sound with pure bass from the JBL Tune 760NC. However, the wireless headphones remain lightweight, with a foldable design that makes them compact when you need to store them for your travels. For easy operation, the JBL Tune 760NC comes with buttons on the earcups for adjusting volume, answering calls, and accessing your preferred digital assistant.

The JBL Tune 760NC are currently 50% off from Amazon, in what we think will turn out to be one of the most popular Black Friday headphone deals this year as you’ll only have to pay $65 for them instead of $130. You’ll get amazing value for money if you purchase these noise-canceling headphones, but only if you’re able to secure your order while the $65 discount is still online. If you want to get the JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones at half-price, you should add them to your cart and check out immediately.

