As it has in the past, JBL has brought a huge number of personal audio products to CES 2023, including wireless earbuds and headphones for everything from casual to critical listening. Some of these products were previously announced for European countries, but now we have release dates and pricing for U.S. availability, too. Here’s everything JBL announced.

JBL Endurance Peak

JBL has improved its sports-oriented wireless earbuds considerably from 2022, with:

50 hours of total playtime: 10 hours in the earbuds + 40 hours in the case (up from 6/24)

New speed charge: one hour of playtime for a 10-minute charge

IP68 protection from water and dust (up from IP67)

New Ambient Aware and Talk Thru: Stay alert or have a quick chat without taking off the headphones

Four microphones with dual beamforming microphones on each earbud

TwistLock has been added to the PowerHook for a more secure fit

JBL Headphones app compatible

Available February 19, 2023, for $100

JBL Tune Series

All three Tune Series wireless earbuds off active noise cancellation (ANC) — even the open-style Tune Flex — which is unusual for a non-closed design. They also have Bluetooth Multipoint support for simultaneous connections to two devices.

JBL Tune Buds

Bud-style headphones with an ergonomic fit

10mm driver

Bluetooth 5.3

4 Microphones

Active Noise Canceling and Smart Ambient

IP54 water and dust resistant

12 hours playback + 36 in case (10 + 30 with ANC on)

Available June 2023, for $100

JBL Tune Beam

Closed-type stick headphones with an ergonomic fit

6mm driver

Bluetooth 5.3

4 microphones

IP54 water and dust resistant

Active Noise Canceling and Smart Ambient

12 hours playback + 36 in case (10 + 30 with ANC on)

Available June 2023, for $100

JBL Tune Flex

Open-type stick headphones with an ergonomic fit

12mm driver

Bluetooth 5.2

4 microphones

Active Noise Canceling and Smart Ambient

IPX4 water resistant

8 hours playback + 24 in case (6 + 18 with ANC on)

Available June 2023, for $100

JBL Vibe Series

All three Vibe Series wireless earbuds have a claimed battery life of up to 32 hours (8 hours playback + 24 in case). They sport IP54 protection from water and dust, and Smart Ambient mode can lower music volume for temporary outside listening. VoiceAware lets you hear your own voice more clearly while on calls.

JBL Vibe Buds

Bud with an ergonomic fit

8mm drivers

Available February 2023, for $50

JBL Vibe Beam

Closed-type stick headphones with an ergonomic fit

8 mm drivers

Available February 2023, for $50

JBL Vibe Flex

Open-type stick headphones with an ergonomic fit

12mm drivers

Available February 2023, for $70

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations