As it has in the past, JBL has brought a huge number of personal audio products to CES 2023, including wireless earbuds and headphones for everything from casual to critical listening. Some of these products were previously announced for European countries, but now we have release dates and pricing for U.S. availability, too. Here’s everything JBL announced.
JBL Endurance Peak
JBL has improved its sports-oriented wireless earbuds considerably from 2022, with:
- 50 hours of total playtime: 10 hours in the earbuds + 40 hours in the case (up from 6/24)
- New speed charge: one hour of playtime for a 10-minute charge
- IP68 protection from water and dust (up from IP67)
- New Ambient Aware and Talk Thru: Stay alert or have a quick chat without taking off the headphones
- Four microphones with dual beamforming microphones on each earbud
- TwistLock has been added to the PowerHook for a more secure fit
- JBL Headphones app compatible
- Available February 19, 2023, for $100
JBL Tune Series
All three Tune Series wireless earbuds off active noise cancellation (ANC) — even the open-style Tune Flex — which is unusual for a non-closed design. They also have Bluetooth Multipoint support for simultaneous connections to two devices.
JBL Tune Buds
- Bud-style headphones with an ergonomic fit
- 10mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.3
- 4 Microphones
- Active Noise Canceling and Smart Ambient
- IP54 water and dust resistant
- 12 hours playback + 36 in case (10 + 30 with ANC on)
- Available June 2023, for $100
JBL Tune Beam
- Closed-type stick headphones with an ergonomic fit
- 6mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.3
- 4 microphones
- IP54 water and dust resistant
- Active Noise Canceling and Smart Ambient
- 12 hours playback + 36 in case (10 + 30 with ANC on)
- Available June 2023, for $100
JBL Tune Flex
- Open-type stick headphones with an ergonomic fit
- 12mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4 microphones
- Active Noise Canceling and Smart Ambient
- IPX4 water resistant
- 8 hours playback + 24 in case (6 + 18 with ANC on)
- Available June 2023, for $100
JBL Vibe Series
All three Vibe Series wireless earbuds have a claimed battery life of up to 32 hours (8 hours playback + 24 in case). They sport IP54 protection from water and dust, and Smart Ambient mode can lower music volume for temporary outside listening. VoiceAware lets you hear your own voice more clearly while on calls.
JBL Vibe Buds
- Bud with an ergonomic fit
- 8mm drivers
- Available February 2023, for $50
JBL Vibe Beam
- Closed-type stick headphones with an ergonomic fit
- 8 mm drivers
- Available February 2023, for $50
JBL Vibe Flex
- Open-type stick headphones with an ergonomic fit
- 12mm drivers
- Available February 2023, for $70
