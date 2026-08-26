 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

JBL’s updated Quantum gaming headsets keep the punch, even when you spend less

The refreshed JBL Quantum family starts at $50 without forcing budget buyers to tiny drivers and bare-bones audio

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
JBL Quantum 520X featured
JBL
The Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.
Gamescom 2026
This story is part of our complete Gamescom 2026 coverage
Updated less than 3 hours ago

Cheap gaming headsets can be great for the value they offer, but you really can’t expect them to sound great or have decent mics. At the lower end, wireless also basically becomes a luxury as well. JBL, though, has decided that you don’t have to miss out on powerful audio regardless of the money you’re spending.

At $49.95, the JBL Quantum 120 sits at the bottom of JBL’s refreshed Quantum gaming lineup but replaces those weak drivers with 50mm carbon dynamic drivers. These are the same drivers found on the more expensive Quantum 520X, which costs $129.95. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also the JBL Quantum Spatial Sound, Hi-Res Audio support, QuantumENGINE customization, and a detachable noise-canceling 6mm cardioid boom microphone.

What does another $80 actually buy?

JBL Quantum 120
JBL

The big selling point of the higher-end JBL headset is convenience, thanks to wireless connectivity. The Xbox-focused Quantum 520X supports a low-latency 2.4GHz dongle, Bluetooth 5.4, and a wired USB-C connection. So it can be paired with not just your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, but even your smartphone and other devices. JBL rates its battery for up to 37 hours, while a five-minute charge can provide another hour of playtime.

Recommended Videos

You also get a silicone headband and breathable fabric ear cushions on the 520X, aiming to make longer sessions more comfortable. The Quantum 120 keeps things much simpler. It uses a regular 3.5mm connection, meaning there’s no battery to charge or dongle to lose, and JBL lists compatibility with Windows, macOS, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. It comes in black or Ice, while the 520X is limited to a single black model. Both support customization through JBL QuantumENGINE, including sound, microphone, and profile settings.

$50 gaming headsets are getting interesting

JBL Quantum 520X
JBL

At this price, the Quantum 120 could be a worthy contender as a budget gaming headset. Oftentimes, sub-$50 models sacrifice build, microphone, or sound quality. So it seems like JBL is avoiding the more obvious spec sheet cuts. Its public announcement confirms that the Quantum 120 and more expensive Quantum models share the same 50mm carbon drivers and detachable 6mm cardioid microphone.

As of right now, JBL’s Quantum 120 is available for preorder at $49.95, while the Quantum 520X is scheduled for October 18 at $129.95. I’d need to hear both before deciding whether they genuinely sound alike. We’ve recently seen plenty of gaming audio gear debut from popular gaming peripherals makers, so I’m glad to see JBL continuing its commitment to gaming audio.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze takes over Marshall’s collection of speakers, headphones, and amp
Marshall Jimi Hendrix 60th Anniversary Collection

Jimi Hendrix and Marshall amplifiers are almost inseparable pieces of rock history. Sixty years after Hendrix first plugged into a Marshall in 1966, the company has decided to honor the legend with an edition for its latest collection of audio gear.

Marshall has expanded its Jimi Hendrix 60th Anniversary Collection with three more limited-edition products. This includes the Major V headphones, Emberton III Bluetooth speaker, and Studio JMH Half Stack. This follows the crushed-purple-velvet Acton III and monstrous 1959 JMH Half Stack Marshall revealed earlier this year.

Read more
Sony BRAVIA 9 II Review: One of the best HDR TVs I’ve tested
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Instant Insight

The Sony BRAVIA 9 II might be one of the most ambitious LCD televisions Sony has ever created. Sony isn't just trying to make another brighter Mini LED TV. It's trying to solve one of Mini LED's biggest challenges: how do you deliver incredible brightness without sacrificing accurate, beautiful colors?

Read more
ASUS’s $600 ROG soundbar lets you trash-talk without a headset, and it’s finally in the US
ROG Gjallar hits the US, and voice-chat is now a headset-free affair
Electronics, Speaker, Computer Hardware

Gaming headsets are great right up until I’ve been wearing one for three hours and desperately want my ears back. ASUS believes it has the answer with the ROG Gjallar. This is the brand's first gaming soundbar to reach the US with a $599.99 price tag. Best Buy currently lists the system as sold out, while ASUS is taking notification sign-ups, so stock may be difficult to find initially.

At that price, this is pretty much a premium soundbar. But the Gjallar is more than just your typical soundbar.

Read more