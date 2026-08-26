JBL’s updated Quantum gaming headsets keep the punch, even when you spend less

Cheap gaming headsets can be great for the value they offer, but you really can’t expect them to sound great or have decent mics. At the lower end, wireless also basically becomes a luxury as well. JBL, though, has decided that you don’t have to miss out on powerful audio regardless of the money you’re spending.

At $49.95, the JBL Quantum 120 sits at the bottom of JBL’s refreshed Quantum gaming lineup but replaces those weak drivers with 50mm carbon dynamic drivers. These are the same drivers found on the more expensive Quantum 520X, which costs $129.95. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also the JBL Quantum Spatial Sound, Hi-Res Audio support, QuantumENGINE customization, and a detachable noise-canceling 6mm cardioid boom microphone.

What does another $80 actually buy?

The big selling point of the higher-end JBL headset is convenience, thanks to wireless connectivity. The Xbox-focused Quantum 520X supports a low-latency 2.4GHz dongle, Bluetooth 5.4, and a wired USB-C connection. So it can be paired with not just your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, but even your smartphone and other devices. JBL rates its battery for up to 37 hours, while a five-minute charge can provide another hour of playtime.

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You also get a silicone headband and breathable fabric ear cushions on the 520X, aiming to make longer sessions more comfortable. The Quantum 120 keeps things much simpler. It uses a regular 3.5mm connection, meaning there’s no battery to charge or dongle to lose, and JBL lists compatibility with Windows, macOS, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. It comes in black or Ice, while the 520X is limited to a single black model. Both support customization through JBL QuantumENGINE, including sound, microphone, and profile settings.

$50 gaming headsets are getting interesting

At this price, the Quantum 120 could be a worthy contender as a budget gaming headset. Oftentimes, sub-$50 models sacrifice build, microphone, or sound quality. So it seems like JBL is avoiding the more obvious spec sheet cuts. Its public announcement confirms that the Quantum 120 and more expensive Quantum models share the same 50mm carbon drivers and detachable 6mm cardioid microphone.

As of right now, JBL’s Quantum 120 is available for preorder at $49.95, while the Quantum 520X is scheduled for October 18 at $129.95. I’d need to hear both before deciding whether they genuinely sound alike. We’ve recently seen plenty of gaming audio gear debut from popular gaming peripherals makers, so I’m glad to see JBL continuing its commitment to gaming audio.