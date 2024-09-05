 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

JLab brings dual-driver, hi-res sound to its best sports earbuds

By
JLab Epic Sport ANC 3.
JLab

JLab has just taken the wraps off its latest sports-oriented wireless earbuds — the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 — and this time, the company has partnered with balanced armature maker Knowles to give the buds even more “epic” sound. They cost $100 and will be available online in September and then in stores starting in October.

JLab Epic Sport ANC 3.
JLab

The Epic Sport ANC 3 inherit their crown from the Epic Air Sport ANC wireless earbuds, which have been a favorite go-to for sporty types who simply don’t want to pay Beats Powerbeats Pro prices for an ultra-secure set of buds. We’re not sure why JLab has chosen to drop the “Air,” but the timing of these new sports buds couldn’t be better: Beats just let it be known that the next-gen Powerbeats Pro will be arriving sometime in the new year.

JLab Epic Sport ANC 3.
JLab

By far the biggest change on the Epic Sport ANC 3 is their sonic architecture. With a 10mm dynamic driver for lower frequencies and a Knowles balanced armature driver for higher frequencies, music should sound more detailed, with greater separation of frequencies. To get the most out of this new architecture, the buds support Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec for hi-res audio (Android only).

Recommended Videos

The earhook-equipped buds also get a spatial audio EQ mode for more immersive sound, and they use hybrid active noise cancellation along with JLab’s Be Aware mode (transparency).

Battery life, which has always been excellent on this family of earbuds, remains very robust at a claimed 10-plus hours with ANC on, and up to 12-plus hours when it’s off. With the case included, JLab says to expect 42 hours of use or 52 hours, respectively.

Bluetooth Multipoint lets you connect to two devices simultaneously, and the buds can quickly pair with Android and Window devices thanks to Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. And what would a set of sports earbuds be without decent water protection? The Epic Sport ANC 3 are rated IP66 for water and dust resistance.

Powering up the case is going to be easy, no matter where you are: it has an integrated USB-C cable and a dedicated USB-C port, plus you can drop it on any wireless charger.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
As Samsung copies Apple, leaked Pixel Buds Pro 2 pics show Google sticking to its guns
Published Spigen ad on Amazon showing purported images of the unannounced Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Samsung's latest wireless earbuds look nearly identical to Apple's AirPods family, a clear rebuke of the stemless designs the company had used in the past. However, new leaked images of Google's yet-to-be-unannounced Pixel Buds Pro 2 show that Google is not only sticking with its button-like earbud shape but it's also bringing back a version of the stability wing that it used on its first-gen fully wireless product.

The leaked images come from two sources. The first appears to be an Amazon product listing from Spigen -- a company that makes phone cases and other mobile accessories -- that went live on the retailer's website before being quickly pulled. The main image, as spotted by 9to5Google, shows a transparent protective shell for the Pixel Buds Pro and, most relevantly, the Pro 2 charging case.

Read more
Earfun Air Pro 4 ANC earbuds go all-in on hi-res, lossless, and Auracast for under $100
Earfun Air Pro 4.

Earfun has announced the Air Pro 4 -- its latest noise-canceling wireless earbuds -- in black and white versions. And though the $90 Air Pro 4 might look very similar to the Air Pro 3, Earfun has made some significant changes with this new generation, including offering a choice of hi-res audio and lossless Bluetooth codecs. There's also a promise of Auracast support. The new earbuds will be available August 5 from Amazon and other retailers.

Plenty of wireless earbuds now come with some kind of support for hi-res audio. Sometimes they'll use Sony's LDAC codec, which has been baked into Android since version 8.0, or more commonly, they'll incorporate Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive technology. Some high-end models, like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 add in Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound, which comes with the company's aptX Lossless codec for CD-quality audio when used with a compatible phone -- but then that invariably means there's no LDAC option.

Read more
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are like AirPods with AI smarts
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3, in their cases with lids open.

Thanks to what were clearly very accurate leaks, we already knew that Samsung was planning to release a new generation of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds with a strong resemblance to Apple's iconic AirPods Gen 3 and AirPods Pro. What we didn't know at the time was just how closely Samsung had stuck to Apple's formula.

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Apple should be feeling very flattered indeed. The new Galaxy Buds are as close as it gets to Apple's designs, right down to the price: $180 for the Galaxy Buds 3 and $250 for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (one dollar more expensive than Apple's pricing). The two models are available for preorder today and will be in stores starting July 24.

Read more