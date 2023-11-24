If you didn’t think you can get wireless earbuds for as cheap as $10 in this year’s Black Friday deals, Walmart is proving you wrong with its offer for the JLab Go Air Pop. That’s all you have to pay for them, for savings of $20 on their original price of $30. However, with more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, there’s a high chance that stocks are already running low. If you want to get these wireless earbuds for less than half-price, there should be no hesitation — add them to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds

With its very cheap price, you shouldn’t expect the JLab Go Air Pop to challenge the performance of the best wireless earbuds. There’s no active noise cancellation here, for example. However, they’re still pretty well-equipped with features that you’d expect from wireless earbuds, including a long battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 32 hours if you include their charging case. The JLab Go Air Pop also offer three EQ sound settings, namely JLab Signature for all-around music, Balanced for podcasts and audiobooks, and Bass Boost for workouts and fitness use.

The JLab Go Air Pop are comfortable to wear because they’re small and light, and their charging case with an integrated USB cable for charging can easily fit in your pocket with its slim design. You’ll also get three tip sizes with the wireless earbuds, so you can choose the one that creates the best fit.

Don't Miss:

For those who are on the hunt for affordable Black Friday earbud deals, check out the JLab Go Air Pop. They’re already pretty cheap at their sticker price of $30, but it appears that they’re being given away with Walmart Black Friday deals because a $20 discount pulls their price down to just $10. If you manage your expectations, you’ll get great value from the JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds, but you need to hurry with the transaction because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. Once the offer is gone, there’s no telling if it will appear again for Cyber Monday.

Editors' Recommendations