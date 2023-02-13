 Skip to main content
These Fruity Pebbles earbuds are a cereal junkie’s dream come true

Simon Cohen
By

You know what we don’t get enough of these days? Headphone companies doing collaborations with sugary breakfast cereal brands. Thankfully that conspicuous absence will soon be filled by JLab and Post, with two special edition sets of Fruity Pebbles-inspired products: The $35 Go Air Pop, and the $30 JBuddies Studio.

Fruity Pebbles-themed JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds.
JLab

These Flintstones-themed devices will be available directly from the JLab website starting on March 7, which is National Cereal Day — but you knew that already, didn’t you? JLab provided no rationale for why it chose to engage with Post Consumer Brands on this partnership, but it’s a good bet that the company has been keeping close tabs on Skullcandy — its closest competitor — and its recent collaborations with Doritos on earbuds and gaming headsets.

Fruity Pebbles-themed JLab JBuddies Studio headphones.
JLab

Other than the Fruity Pebbles-inspired colors and branding (and a $10 premium on their price that presumably reflects their limited edition nature), these JLab wireless earbuds and wired headphones are identical to the normal JLab models. The Go Air Pop are one of the best values in a set of basic wireless earbuds. For the price, they sound great and have surprisingly good battery life. We also really like the case’s integrated USB charging cable — it’s everything you need in one spot.

Fruity Pebbles-themed JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds.
JLab

The JLab JBuddies Studio are also a great budget choice for kids, with a small frame for small heads, volume-limiting circuitry to protect their hearing, and a lifetime warranty so you needn’t worry that you’ll be buying a new set in six months’ time.

Good ol’ Fred Flintstone may never have enjoyed his breakfast with a set of wireless earbuds — in fact, did he ever get to enjoy breakfast even once? — but if you jump on these Fruity Pebbles products before they’re gone, you’ll get to Yabba-Dabba-Do all the way until lunchtime.

