JMGO’s IRIS Series matches gaming monitors and TVs with true 4K resolution at buttery-smooth 120Hz

Projectors have lagged behind monitors and TVs on refresh rate for years. They’ve been stuck at 60Hz while 120Hz has become the new norm everywhere else.

JMGO is closing that gap today. The company revealed its new IRIS Series at IFA 2026 with a big claim: they’re the world’s first projector line capable of true 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate. Pre-orders open today with early-bird pricing, and units start shipping October 19, 2026.

So what makes the JMGO IRIS Series different?

The most important feature here is rendering 4K resolution at 120Hz end-to-end, from the signal coming in to the image hitting your wall. This is made possible with the new dual-DLPC chip paired with the HyperPulse Actuator.

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To entice gamers, the IRIS Series also supports VRR and ALLM at up to 120fps. Furthermore, JMGO claims it offers something nobody else does: Dolby Vision output at full 4K@120Hz. If the projector holds up as well as the claim in real life, it could benefit all types of modern content, from video games to movies and web shows.

But what about sports? The projectors handle that with motion smoothing that keeps fast pans and quick actions steady. There’s a hardware-level anti-rainbow feature as well, which cuts down on the flickering rainbow artifacts that DLP projectors are notoriously famous for.

Spec JMGO IRIS Ultra Max JMGO IRIS Ultra Resolution & refresh 4K @ 120Hz 4K @ 120Hz Native contrast 10,000:1 7,000:1 Brightness 6,500 ISO lumens 4,500 ISO lumens Optical adjustment Zoom, lens shift, AI-powered gimbal Zoom, lens shift only Early-bird price $2,999 (MSRP $3,499) $1,899 (MSRP $2,399)

Powering all that is JMGO’s new MALC 6.0 triple-laser engine, and this is actually where the IRIS lineup splits into two models: the flagship IRIS Ultra Max and the IRIS Ultra.

What else sets these two models apart?

The Ultra Max hits 10,000:1 native contrast and 6,500 ISO lumens of brightness, which remains virtually unmatched for daytime viewing or large venues. On the other hand, the more affordable IRIS Ultra scales back to 7,000:1 contrast and 4,500 lumens; it also remains bright for daytime viewing, but in relatively smaller spaces.

They also differ in placement flexibility. The Ultra Max features a motorized gimbal that can pan 360 degrees and tilt 150 degrees. It can also remember which wall you aimed it at in a specific room, something that the Ultra doesn’t get.

Both models share the same 15-blade dual-iris design, which cuts stray light by over 11%. Then there’s 110% coverage of the BT.2020 gamut and real-time AI processing for improving the overall visibility in darker scenes