Screenwriter and film producer Derek Kolstad, known as one of the creators of the massively successful John Wick franchise, is looking to bring a pair of crazy video games to TV.

In an interview with Comicbook, Kolstad talked about the John Wick series, including the importance of the dog, the casting of Keanu Reeves, and the future of the franchise as work has started on John Wick 4. However, when asked what he was working on outside of John Wick, he revealed that he wants to make TV shows based on two video games.

“I’m going out with a pitch for a television series based on the My Friend Pedro video game, as well as for Bendy and the Ink Machine,” said Kolstad.

My Friend Pedro, developed by DeadToast Entertainment, was originally released for the Nintendo Switch and PC in June 2019 before rolling out to other platforms. The side-scrolling shooter features a talking banana named Pedro, who instructs the player to go on missions to kill targets.

Bendy and the Ink Machine, developed by Kindly Beast, was first released in 2017 for Game Jolt before finding its way into Steam, consoles, and mobile in 2018. The first-person survival horror puzzler takes place in an old animation studio where terrifying cartoon characters were brought to life.

These two games certainly have TV potential, and it will be interesting to see how they are ported in the hands of Kolstad. Whether a studio accepts Kolstad’s pitches remain to be seen though, so fans of My Friend Pedro and Bendy and the Ink Machine should not get their hopes up yet.

Keanu Reeves on a roll

The John Wick series has been credited for reviving the career of Keanu Reeves. The actor will also be reprising his role as Neo, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, in The Matrix 4, which is set to release on May 21, 2021.

Reeves is also part of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, even appearing in E3 2019 to reveal the game’s 2020 release date. Cyberpunk 2077 was eventually delayed to Sept. 17, a launch date that developer CD Projekt Red said is still on track despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Editors' Recommendations