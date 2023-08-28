These JVC True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for $20 right now

For anyone looking for some of the cheapest earbuds around, Best Buy is the place to go for great headphone deals. Usually priced at $25, you can buy the JVC True Wireless Earbuds for $20 right now. Sure, that’s a saving of just $5, but we’re talking 20% off compared to the usual price which, makes these pretty sweet. Here’s what you need to know about them before you consider making a purchase.

Why you should buy the JVC True Wireless Earbuds

At this price, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds aren’t rivaling the best earbuds. However, they cost a fraction of many of the ones in that list which is what makes them so appealing. The earbuds offer all the essentials you could need.

They’re an open type of wireless earbud with a simple design that means you can hear surrounding environmental noises while you walk, run, or workout. Auto on/off means they’re suitably low maintenance as you don’t have to keep remembering to turn them on or off, simply because you’ve removed them. They’re water resistant too with IPX4 resistance so you won’t have to worry about sweat or a little rain.

11mm neodymium drivers help power the sound quality so no, they won’t rival high-end cans, but they’re still pretty good. Convenience is the key with the JVC True Wireless Earbuds in many ways. For instance, there are touch controls on them unlike many other earbuds so you can change music, increase volume, and control calls. There’s also an integrated microphone that’s voice assistant compatible. Long battery life of up to 22 hours including the charging case is convenient while a quick 15-minute charge gives back 90 minutes as needed. While it’s a good idea to temper expectations a little at this price, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds still handle the core things you need from earbuds.

Usually costing $25, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds are down to $20 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A $5 saving may not sound like much for other deals but when you consider that’s 20% off, it’s a pretty sweet deal. For anyone looking for budget earbuds, consider the JVC True Wireless Earbuds before the deal ends soon.

