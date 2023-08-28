 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These JVC True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for $20 right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The JVC True Wireless Earbuds being worn by a man.
JVC

For anyone looking for some of the cheapest earbuds around, Best Buy is the place to go for great headphone deals. Usually priced at $25, you can buy the JVC True Wireless Earbuds for $20 right now. Sure, that’s a saving of just $5, but we’re talking 20% off compared to the usual price which, makes these pretty sweet. Here’s what you need to know about them before you consider making a purchase.

Why you should buy the JVC True Wireless Earbuds

At this price, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds aren’t rivaling the best earbuds. However, they cost a fraction of many of the ones in that list which is what makes them so appealing. The earbuds offer all the essentials you could need.

They’re an open type of wireless earbud with a simple design that means you can hear surrounding environmental noises while you walk, run, or workout. Auto on/off means they’re suitably low maintenance as you don’t have to keep remembering to turn them on or off, simply because you’ve removed them. They’re water resistant too with IPX4 resistance so you won’t have to worry about sweat or a little rain.

Related

11mm neodymium drivers help power the sound quality so no, they won’t rival high-end cans, but they’re still pretty good. Convenience is the key with the JVC True Wireless Earbuds in many ways. For instance, there are touch controls on them unlike many other earbuds so you can change music, increase volume, and control calls. There’s also an integrated microphone that’s voice assistant compatible. Long battery life of up to 22 hours including the charging case is convenient while a quick 15-minute charge gives back 90 minutes as needed. While it’s a good idea to temper expectations a little at this price, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds still handle the core things you need from earbuds.

Usually costing $25, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds are down to $20 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A $5 saving may not sound like much for other deals but when you consider that’s 20% off, it’s a pretty sweet deal. For anyone looking for budget earbuds, consider the JVC True Wireless Earbuds before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This 70-inch 4K TV is probably much cheaper than you thought
Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on a console in a living room with light brown monochromatic decorating.

If you think a 70-inch TV is out of your budget, you may want to check out Best Buy's offer for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV of that size. From an already affordable original price of $600, it's down to just $450 following a $150 discount. This is one of the most attractive TV deals that you can shop right now, so you have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if you're interested because we're pretty sure that it's drawing a lot of attention from shoppers. If you hesitate, you may miss out on this amazing bargain.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
A 70-inch TV is much larger than you think, so if you're upgrading from a smaller screen, you'll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space. If you do, then the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a no-brainer of a purchase. You'll enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, in addition to realistic audio with DTS Studio Sound. These combine for an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your own living room, whether you're watching blockbuster movies, catching up on streaming shows, or playing video games.

Read more
Big discounts just landed on Jabra Elite 4, Elite 5, Elite 7 earbuds
Jabra Elite 4 in an open charging case held by a hand.

Some of the best headphone deals today are squarely focused on Jabra earbuds with hefty discounts available at Amazon on a variety of different options. Responsible for some of the best headphones in its price range, Jabra is a name to consider and we've picked out the options you should opt for. Let's take a look before the sale ends soon.
Jabra Elite 4 -- $70, was $100

Some of the best cheap headphones around for anyone seeking excellent budget earbuds, the Jabra Elite 4 have everything you could need in this price range. That includes active noise cancellation to block out background noise, along with HearThrough technology for when you need to take the world in again. Four microphones ensure your calls are always crystal clear too. They fit great too thanks to a Danish ergonomic-acoustic design that ensures all-day comfort while also packing physical buttons for getting things done. Up to 5.5 hours of battery life is reinforced by 22 hours of charge courtesy of the case with a 10-minute juicing session giving back an hour.

Read more
There’s a huge flash sale happening on Bose soundbars today
Bose Smart Soundbar 600.

If you're browsing through soundbar deals because you want to give your TV's audio a boost, then you're in luck because Best Buy just slashed the prices of certain Bose soundbars. The Bose TV Speaker is on sale for $220, down $60 from $280; the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is available for $450, for a $50 discount on its original price of $500; and the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 will be yours for $700, for savings of $200 on its sticker price of $900. These offers are not expected to last long though, so it's highly recommended that you choose the soundbar that you want to purchase as soon as you can.
Bose TV Speaker -- $220, was $280

The Bose TV Speaker is a simple and effortless upgrade to your TV's sound output. Inside are two full-ranged drivers that deliver wide and spatial sound, while a center tweeter focuses on making speech clearer. The remote even comes with a Dialogue Mode button if you want the soundbar to further elevate the voice clarity of the show or movie that you're watching. The Bose TV Speaker can also function as a Bluetooth speaker by pressing the Bluetooth button on the remote, which will give you the chance to pair it with a mobile device to play music, podcasts, and more.

Read more