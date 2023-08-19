These JVC True Wireless earbuds are an absolute steal at $20

For anyone looking for cheap headphone deals, Best Buy has one offer so cheap that we’re not sure you could go lower. Today, you can buy the JVC True Wireless Earbuds for only $20 saving $5 off the regular price of $25. The deal only lasts for a short time so you’ll need to be quick to take advantage of it. It’s certainly worth it if you want a pair of earbuds for a super low price. Let’s take a look at what they offer.

Why you should buy the JVC True Wireless Earbuds

We’ll get to the point — the JVC True Wireless Earbuds aren’t for anyone who wants the very best wireless earbuds. They’re great for the price, but if you can you’ll want to spend more than just $20. These are best suited for those on a super tight budget or those people who are prone to losing their earbuds so it’s just not worth spending a lot.

Still, for the price, you get all the basics. The JVC True Wireless Earbuds offer an 11mm neodymium driver encased in a comfortable and lightweight design. Simple touch controls mean you can easily change music, increase volume or even control calls without needing to go near your phone. For calls, you have an integrated microphone available which also works for voice assistants too.

Refreshingly, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds offer some other useful extras that make it tempting for those seeking out the best cheap earphones. This includes up to 22 hours of battery life once you factor in the charging case with a quick 15-minute charge giving you back 90 minutes of juice which should suit most needs. The JVC True Wireless Earbuds are also water resistant up to IPX4 which could prove useful during sweaty workout sessions or a sudden torrent of rain. They also have auto on/off functionality once removed from the charging case which is always convenient.

With more useful features than you might expect, the JVC True Wireless Earbuds are usually priced at $25. Right now, you can buy them from Best Buy for $20. A $5 saving might not sound like much with some products but at this price, you’re saving 20% off the usual price making them incredibly cheap. Check out the deal before it ends very soon.

