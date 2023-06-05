Killer Walmart deal gets you this 75-inch 4K TV under $500

It’s possible to get a 4K TV with a massive display for an affordable price, but you’ll need to act fast if you see such an offer. Here’s your chance — Best Buy is selling the Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV for just $498, following an $80 discount on its original price of $578. You won’t always come across an opportunity to purchase such a large screen for below $500, so if you’re interested, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

It’s understandable if you’re worried about the quality of this product, as Onn is less known compared to the best TV brands. However, this Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV has what it takes to be included in our roundup of the best TVs under $500. It’s very tempting because this is one of the best 75-inch TV deals in the market right now, so you’ll have to beat a lot of other shoppers if you want to get this 75-inch 4K TV for this cheap.

Why you should buy the Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV

If you want a big TV, you’re probably not simply subscribed to the idea that bigger = better. Instead, you may have a much more sophisticated philosophy that bigger screen = better. The Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV understands. On this TV, the edge bevel is practically eliminated to give you the maximum quantity of screen possible. A slender strip at the bottom and just enough edge to keep the screen affixed to the TV is all that stands in your way of 100% screen vision.

But what are you looking at? The Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV has a resolution of 2160p, giving fine detail, and a 60 Hz refresh rate for smooth control of the action. It’s a Roku Smart TV as well, so it comes with a Roku TV remote that comes with access to thousands of channels, both paid and free. Roku not enough? No problem, as the Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV also works with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max so you can see all of the best new streamed shows.

There is one drawback to this deal, however. It won’t last forever. To get your Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV at a cost of just $498, a sweet $80 drop from its typical $578, go ahead and tap that button below. If you’re not convinced this one is for you, or you’re starting to think 75-inches is a bit too much TV, that’s not a problem either. Check out our collection of the best TV deals going on at the moment and find something that suits your style and home more.

