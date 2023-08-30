Labor Day sales are fully underway and that means we’re spotting some awesome Labor Day headphone deals in particular. Always a popular device for us all to covet, we’ve picked out some of the very best headphone deals around right now. These include affordable options as well as some more high-end examples to ensure there’s something for every budget. Here’s what to consider buying.

Beats Solo 3 — $129, was $200

The Beats Solo 3 are all about style which means you may find better sound elsewhere at this price but you’ll be unlikely to find something that looks so good. Durable and foldable, these are ideal cans to toss into your bag. Using Apple’s W1 chip, you won’t have to worry about dropouts while there’s up to 40 hours of battery life. A quick five-minute charge gives back three hours of playback so they’re great for when you’re in a rush. With an adjustable fit, they’ll feel good for everyone too.

Sony WH-CH720N — $130, was $150

The Sony WH-CH720N are great value for anyone seeking out noise cancellation. It has adaptive sound controls that automatically adjust to your surroundings while there’s also an adjustable ambient sound mode with 20 levels so you can listen to exactly what’s important to you. Other useful Sony features like DSEE boost your sound quality while there’s also app support so you can tweak the EQ. Up to 35 hours of battery life means these will last you for a long time between charges, and there’s multipoint support for switching between different devices.

Shokz OpenRun Pro — $140, was $180

Shokz makes pretty much all the best bone conduction headphones. The Shokz OpenRun Pro is ideal for avid runners as it allows you to hear your surroundings while still enjoying music or podcasts. Thanks to sound being conveyed via your cheekbones, they’re more liberating than most headphones while still offering 10 hours of battery life and IP55 water resistance. These Shokz offer enhanced bass so you won’t miss out on good sound quality no matter how unusual it feels to have sound conducted via your bones. A quick five-minute charge gives you 90 minutes of juice back so they’re a good bet for most runs.

Beats Studio Pro — $250, was $350

Only recently launched, the Beats Studio Pro looks fantastic while offering a clear and balanced sound. They lack a few sweet extras like wear detection and multipoint, but they’re incredibly easy to use and provide up to 40 hours of battery life. There’s also lossless audio via USB-C for audiophiles while personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for iOS users is a nice bonus. If you want a stylish pair of headphones that are easy to store in your bag, these are a decent option.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 — $276, was $380

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offers truly outstanding sound that is paired up with effective ANC. aptX adaptive support will delight many while the Sennheiser Smart Control app is great for tweaking the EQ to your needs. Adaptive noise cancellation is a bonus too and works well so you can always hear your music or podcasts clearly. Up to 60 hours of playback is fantastic to see too. They’re worthy of their place in the best wireless headphones for sound quality.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

The Bose QuietComfort 45 offers great sound quality while remaining comfortable. They lack wear detection but despite that, these remain one of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. Bose’s ANC technology is near flawless with an aware mode available any time you need to check back into the world. Such power means only 22 hours of battery life but that should still suit your needs much of the time. You also benefit from improved call quality too.

Bose Headphones 700 — $299, was $379

The Bose Headphones 700 are perfectly suited for business users thanks to the cans offering powerful noise cancellation and exceptional call quality. 11 levels of noise cancellation are available in all so you have plenty of control. Six mics help cancel out noise while four mics are ideal for providing you with a clear voice on calls. They’re comfy too so perfect for long commutes. Finally, all the key features like voice assistant support and multipoint connectivity are all here so you fully reap the benefits of premium headphones.

Sony WH1000XM5 — $350, was $400

Some of the best headphones around, the Sony WH1000XM5 are an excellent pair of headphones to buy. They offer great sound along with powerful ANC for blocking out the world. All the other useful features you could want are there too like multipoint connectivity, speak-to-chat so that your music automatically pauses when you start speaking to someone, and wear detection. Up to 30 hours of battery life is fairly respectable while you also get great call quality.

Apple AirPods Max — $477, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are a ton of fun. They have an Apple-designed dynamic driver for high-fidelity audio with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking ensuring you get to enjoy a fully immersive experience. It feels like the music is around you in a natural fashion. There’s also great ANC with a transparency mode for any time you need to listen into the world once more. The headphones are comfy too thanks to a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions.

