Super Bowl TV deals: 217 last-minute deals at Best Buy, from just $60

Albert Bassili
By
TCL 2024 QM8 98-inch QLED mini-LED TV.
TCL

If you want to watch the Super Bowl but you feel that your current TV doesn’t stack up, then you’re in luck! Best Buy is having a massive flash sale that includes some of the best TVs on the market, so if you want to grab a new one, now is the time. We’ve also selected some of our favorite TVs that are really good for watching sports and the Super Bowl, specifically because they have HLG, which is an HDR standard that a lot of sports broadcasters use. So, be sure to check our selection, as well as the complete sale with the button below, and if none of it tickles your fancy, we’ve collected some other great TV deals for you to check out.

What you should buy in the Best Buy flash sale

TCL has a great lineup of TVs that work great for watching sports and the Super Bowl, with various models and sizes. On the more budget-friendly side, there’s the 65-inch S4 Series that has a 4k resolution, HDR10, and HLG, all of which are , so it’s a cheap way to get all the basics and then some. Of course, if you want something a little bit fancier, then this massive 75-inch Q6 Series is the way to go, especially because it has a QLED panel, so it looks even better than usual, although it is .  If you’re more interested in image quality and contrast instead of size, this 65-inch QM8 Series has a QLED panel and Mini-LED lighting, so it’s pretty snazzy, and it .

Hisense also makes a few great TVs that are oriented towards sports-watching, with its most budget-friendly offering being the 55-inch U6 Series, which has HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, but more importantly, it has Mini-LED lighting and is . Interestingly enough, if you don’t care about the Mini-LED, you can get the larger 65-inch A6 Series , which has HDR10 but sadly doesn’t have HLG, so whether you want to go for it or not is a toss-up. There is also a much larger model of the A6, which is the massive 85-inch A7, although it sadly is also missing out on HLG, but it is heavily , which is pretty good.

Finally, you can go with one of the more traditional brands that don’t necessarily have TVs made for sports, but are still pretty good for watching them. For example, while this Toshiba C350 Series doesn’t have HLG, it is 55-inches big and is , so it’s a good opportunity to grab a bit TV for a solid price. Alternatively, this larger 65-inch Samsung CU7000 does have HLG and HDR10+ and is a , especially if you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem. Finally, this massive 75-inch LG UQ70 Series is also a good pick that comes with both HDR10 and HLG, and you can get it for a .

