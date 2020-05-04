  1. Home Theater

LG adds five Dolby Atmos soundbars to its 2020 lineup

By

LG revealed the pricing and availability of its 2020 soundbar lineup, which features five different Dolby Atmos-supported models.

The new roster includes seven different soundbars, two of which are already available. Two of LG’s top models, a pair of CES 2020 Innovation Award winners in the $1,699 SN11RG and $999 SN9YG, will be available later this month alongside the $1,299 SN10YG and $799 SN8YG. One additional soundbar, the $499 SN7Y will debut in June.

According to a LG press release, each of LG’s five premium models will feature Meridian sound technology that outfits the soundbars with “advanced audio performance.” Just as importantly, these models — the SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, SN8YG, and the SN7Y — will all have upfiring speakers built into the soundbars in order to support Dolby Atmos.

DTS-X and Hi-Res Audio will also be supported by the entire lineup.

The flagship model of the bunch, the SN11RG, will have upfiring drivers in the system’s included rear surround speakers, allowing for a complete 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos experience. The SN11RG is also the most powerful of the group, boasting 770 watts in total.

The SN8YG, SN9YG, SN10YG, and SN11RG will have “advanced connectivity through eARC,” per the press release, as well as an A.I. room calibration feature that measures the acoustics of the room the soundbars are in, then balances the bars’ audio settings to best fit that environment. Google Assistant is also built into each of these soundbars.

Filling out LG’s lineup is the $399 SN6Y and $279 SN5Y, which are 3.1 and 2.1 channel soundbars, respectively, that feature support for Hi-Res Audio and DTS Virtual:X. These soundbars, plus the rest of the roster, will be compatible with LG’s SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit ($179) in order to add surround sound without the need for wires running across your room.

