LG’s 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars are now available

Phil Nickinson
By

LG announced its 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars just before the end of 2022. And they’re now available, nearly a quarter of the way through 2023.

The SC9 — also known as the Sound Bar C — is the better of the two, with 3.1.3-channel sound and 400 Watts of power. It’s the first to include IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X with three up-firing channels. It also ships with LG’s Synergy Bracket, which is great if you also own a 2022 or 2023 LG OLED C Series television and should keep cables out of sight.

LG SC9 soundbar in a product lifestyle image.
LG

It’ll cost you, though — SC9 retails at $999.

The SE6 drops that price in half but also only has a quarter of the power in a 3.0 configuration. It’ll sound just fine, for sure, with a 25mm tweeter and four passive radiators, but perhaps not as spectacular. (Also note that it lacks a subwoofer.)

Related

Both soundbars, however, feature LG’s Triple Level Spatial Sound, as well as the Triple AI Sound Optimizer. That is, they can listen to the environment of the room and adjust accordingly. They also support 4K passthrough up to 120Hz with variable refresh rate.

And if you’re using one of these with an LG TV — which is exactly what the company is hoping you’ll do — you’ll have access to the WOW Orchestra feature, which uses the sound from the soundbar itself in addition to the built-in speakers on the TV “to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth and power to produce the ultimate listening experience.” So there’s that. You’ll also get a WOW Interface on the TV’s home dashboard.

If that’s not enough WOW, there’s also WOWCAST, which lets you connect the SC9 or SE6 to any TV, wirelessly, so long as it’s got an HDMI ARC and USB input.

LG SE6

LG SC9

