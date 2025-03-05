 Skip to main content
This LG TV has a bendable screen — and an $800 discount

Good Deal The LG 42-inch Flex 4K Smart Bendable TV.
The world may not have asked for a boutique 42-inch 4K TV, but we’re not going to complain about getting one. This time around, we have LG to thank, and the product we’re referring to is the incredible LG 42-inch Class OLED Flex Smart TV with Bendable Screen. Oh, and guess what? It’s on sale today!

For a limited time, when you purchase this unique display from the brand we all know and love, you’ll pay $2,200, which is $800 less than the TV’s full price of $3,000.

Why you should buy the LG 42-inch Class OLED Flex Smart TV

Curved TVs were fairly popular five to six years ago, so it’s cool to see one of the TV world’s most prolific OLED developers focusing on something outside the box and even a bit retro at this point. Bending all the way up to a 900R curve shape, the LG Flex truly engulfs you in the movies and shows you love watching, plus the video games you love playing.

The Flex is equipped with LG’s a9 Gen 5 AI Processor, which does a phenomenal job at fine-tuning every frame for the best in crystal-clear 4K. You’ll also be treated to great 4K upscaling, a wide color gamut, and a native 120Hz refresh rate on top of HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four ports.

Much like a computer monitor (and we have plenty of monitor deals for you to peruse, too!), the LG Flex comes with a height-adjustable stand and LG’s Fusion Lighting RGB backlighting. You’ll also be able to stream apps like Netflix and Hulu and cast content via AirPlay using LG’s webOS 23.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to stick around, but if you’ve been looking to get your hands on a premium mid-sized TV that’s a cut above the rest, today is your lucky day. Save $800 when you purchase the LG 42-inch Class OLED Flex Smart TV right now.

We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals and best OLED TV deals for even more discounts on top tech!

