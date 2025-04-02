 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a small OLED TV? The LG B4 has a $150 discount today

By
On Sale The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.
LG

There’s no denying the fact that LG makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market. Oftentimes, though, many of these midrange and premium sets are just out of reach, at least in terms of budget. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals, and as luck would have it, we came across this sweet LG offer:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 48-inch B4 Series 4K OLED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $550. The full MSRP on this model is $700.

Why you should buy the LG B4 Series

The 48-inch LG B4 Series is a great TV to buy if you’re really into watching 4K movies and TV shows. The TV achieves some of the best contrast levels we’ve seen for a set priced this low, and you can also expect vibrant colors and smooth motion clarity, thanks in part to the B4’s native 120Hz refresh rate and gaming features like VRR and ALLM support.

Related

Ideally, you’ll place the B4 in a moderately lit room, as its WOLED display has a tough time with harsh ambient lighting and glare. We also wouldn’t rely on HDR to save the day, as the B4 Series only delivers decent specular highlights and doesn’t support HDR10+.

Still, the LG B4 does a great job at polishing every source, so even your old DVD collection looks fresh and new. The TV also supports Filmmaker Mode and has a sound upscaling feature that makes its 2.0 speaker system sound more like an Atmos configuration!

Save $150 when you purchase the LG 48-inch B4 Series 4K OLED at Best Buy. You should also take a gander at our roundups of the top Best Buy deals, as well as our lists of the best LG TV deals and best OLED TV deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
We love the LG G4 Series OLED, and today every size is on sale!
LG G4 OLED

Many of the best OLED TVs are produced by notable TV brands like Samsung and Sony. The focus of this article is the last of the big three: LG. For years, LG was actually the only TV manufacturer making OLED sets, allowing the company to truly corner the market on the picture tech. When it comes to OLED, it’s hard to beat LG, and right now LG’s 2024 flagship model is on sale:

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 77-inch G4 Series 4K OLED at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other sites and shops, you’ll only pay $3,000. The full MSRP on this model is $4,000.

Read more
This huge Samsung QLED TV has a $920 discount — but hurry!
The Samsung QE1D Series 4K LED TV.

If you’ve been shopping around for a great TV, look no further: Today, Samsung is selling its 70-inch Samsung QE1D 4K QLED TV for an ultra-low price. Once going for as much as $1,600, the TV is currently marked down to $680. Yes, that’s a $920 discount!

We have entire roundups dedicated to the best TV promos of the week, including the best 65-inch TV deals and best 70-inch TV deals. That being said, this Samsung offer is one of the best.

Read more
The best 55-inch Samsung OLED TV of 2024 has an $800 discount today
Samsung S95D OLED review

Samsung is one of the biggest names in town when it comes to TVs, which is why we’re excited to announce that Samsung’s 2024 flagship is on sale. For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 55-inch S95D Series 4K QD-OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other sites and shops, you’ll only wind up paying $1,600.

The full MSRP on this model is $2,400, and editor at large Caleb Denison says, “The [Samsung S95D is the] most bright room-friendly OLED TV we've tested.”

Read more