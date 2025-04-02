Need a small OLED TV? The LG B4 has a $150 discount today

There’s no denying the fact that LG makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market. Oftentimes, though, many of these midrange and premium sets are just out of reach, at least in terms of budget. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals, and as luck would have it, we came across this sweet LG offer:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 48-inch B4 Series 4K OLED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $550. The full MSRP on this model is $700.

Why you should buy the LG B4 Series

The 48-inch LG B4 Series is a great TV to buy if you’re really into watching 4K movies and TV shows. The TV achieves some of the best contrast levels we’ve seen for a set priced this low, and you can also expect vibrant colors and smooth motion clarity, thanks in part to the B4’s native 120Hz refresh rate and gaming features like VRR and ALLM support.

Ideally, you’ll place the B4 in a moderately lit room, as its WOLED display has a tough time with harsh ambient lighting and glare. We also wouldn’t rely on HDR to save the day, as the B4 Series only delivers decent specular highlights and doesn’t support HDR10+.

Still, the LG B4 does a great job at polishing every source, so even your old DVD collection looks fresh and new. The TV also supports Filmmaker Mode and has a sound upscaling feature that makes its 2.0 speaker system sound more like an Atmos configuration!

Save $150 when you purchase the LG 48-inch B4 Series 4K OLED at Best Buy. You should also take a gander at our roundups of the top Best Buy deals, as well as our lists of the best LG TV deals and best OLED TV deals.